Register
13:29 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Descendant of Romanov dynasty Count Jan Bernadotte visits Crimea

    Swedish Royal Shocks Countrymen With Plans to Make Wine in Crimea

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Groznov
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 759182

    Amid the Russia-EU sanctions standoff, Count Jan Bernadotte of the Swedish Royal House shocked his nation with a visit to Crimea, during which he voiced plans to produce elite wines on the Russian peninsula, which is renowned for its vineyards.

    Last week, 76-year-old Count Jan Bernadotte, who is the second cousin to Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and a renowned viticulturist, visited the Russian city of Yalta to familiarize himself with Crimea's famous wine producer Massandra. By his own admission, Bernadotte was pondering a possible joint project with the Russian state-owned wine producer in order to help it establish itself in the European market.

    Bernadotte was welcomed with a red carpet and was personally guided around the facilities by Massandra director general Yanina Pavlenko. During the guided tour, the two visited Massandra's wine cellars and tasted their wines.

    "The Count acknowledged that he did initially not believe that the classic Massandra wine would be to his taste, but turned out to be surprised. 'This is totally my kind of wine,' he said afterwards," Yanina Pavlenko wrote on Facebook.

    Bernadotte's wife Gunilla Stenfors expressed her admiration for Massandra's impressive wine collection, which includes, among other things, red port from 1907 ordered by Russian Tsar Nicholas II.

    "I'm amazed that many wives can survive people, events and cataclysms and remain beautiful," Gunilla Stenfors told the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, admitting that the first sparkling wine she had tried in her life was Russian.

    Norwegian flag. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA
    'Russia Won't Leave Crimea': Norwegian Party Wants to Repeal Sanctions
    Incidentally, Count Bernadotte has a Russian connection himself, being a distant relative of the Russian Tsars. Jan Bernadotte is the grandson of Swedish Prince Wilhelm, Duke of Södermanland and Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna, the granddaughter of Russian Emperor Alexander II.

    Perhaps unsurprisingly, Bernadotte's visit to Crimea and cooperation plans triggered strong reactions in Sweden. Following Crimea's re-unification with Russia, which Sweden has been portraying as an "annexation" on Russia's part, the EU introduced sanctions, which specifically include a ban on goods originating from the peninsula. It is also forbidden for EU citizens to invest in Crimea.

    Kjell Engelbrekt, a professor of political science at the Swedish National Defense College, argued that these plans were "not a testimony of good judgment," adding that member of the Swedish Royal Family may end up being exploited for propaganda purposes.

    "True, there is a lot of money to be earned here. But as a Swedish citizen, one has to comply with laws and regulations," Kjell Engelbrekt told the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, pointing out possible legal consequences.

    Decisions regarding Massandra's international cooperation can be only taken after the Russian state formally approves, Pavlenko stressed.

    Count Jan Bernadotte (formally Carl-Johan Gustaf Wilhelm Bernadotte) is the great-grandson of King Gustaf V of Sweden and is renowned as a wine grower. His somewhat strained relations with the Swedish court were addressed in a 2006 memoir titled "Jan Bernadotte — The Black Sheep of the Court."

    Found in 1894 by Prince Lev Golitsyn, Masandra is acknowledged for its viniculture and production of dessert and fortified wines. The winery's repository contains about one million bottles of wine. Massandra received a lot of international attention when Russian President and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi visited its wine cellar and shared a 240-year-old bottle of red wine in 2015.

    Related:

    The Wet Threat: Russian Salmon Sets Off Sweden's Alarm
    Swedish Peace Camp on Demilitarized Finnish Isles Slammed as 'Russian Agents'
    Imaginary Russians Are Coming (Again): This Time to Northern Sweden
    Former Norwegian PM Tells West to 'Give Up' on Crimea, Drop Sanctions
    Tags:
    wine production, winery, royal family, Massandra, Jan Bernadotte, King Carl XVI Gustaf, Scandinavia, Sweden, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok