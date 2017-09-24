Register
22:19 GMT +324 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Cleaning

    Chores Are Cool Again: New Study Reveals Vacuuming Extends Your Life

    CC0
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 55 0 0

    Those concerned about their weight and health no longer need to invest in expensive gym club memberships, as doing simple household chores and taking a walk are now revealed to be enough to keep you fit.

    According to a new study, 150 minutes of regular activity per week — including vacuuming the rugs, walking the dog and sweeping up after your forgetful neighbors — decreases the risk of death from any normal cause by 28 percent, and cuts heart disease rates by a fifth. 

    Woman
    CC0
    Sleep Less, Feel Good: Sleep Deprivation Helps Cure Depression - Study

    The study, published by Scott Lear, from McMaster University in Canada, analyzed data provided from 130,000 people from 17 countries.

    Participants were asked about lifestyle habits, socioeconomic status and medical history, and were also asked to fill out a questionnaire about physical activity habits during a normal week.

    The study lasted almost 7 years, with information about cardiovascular disease and death for each participant recorded every three years.

    The research found that there are additional benefits with being highly active. People who spent more than 750 minutes walking briskly every week reduced their risk of premature death by 36 percent, newscientist.com reported.

    And you don't have to go to the gym to reap those benefits of physical activity, as household chores including vacuuming and scrubbing the floor, or simply walking to work, can help to extend your life.

    "Going to the gym is great, but we only have so much time we can spend there. If we can walk to work, or at lunch time, that will help too," according to Lear, cited by newscientist.com.

    The World Health Organization recommends that adults between 18-64 do a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week and muscle strength training at least twice a week.

    "The clear-cut results reinforce the message that exercise truly is the best medicine at our disposal for reducing the odds of an early death," James Rudd, senior lecturer in cardiovascular medicine at the University of Cambridge, said.

    "If a drug company came up with a medicine as effective as exercise, they would have a billion-dollar blockbuster on their hands and a Nobel prize in the post," he remarked.

    Related:

    Study Shows New Engineered Antibody Can Kill 99 Percent of HIV Strains
    Ice, Ice Baby: Study Says Mercury Icier than Previously Thought
    No Hair, Don’t Care?! Bald Men Are Sexier Study Claims
    Iraqi Kurds to Study Independence Vote Alternative Proposed by Western States
    Adults: Do You Cuddle With Your Teddy Bear? Study Finds You’re Not Alone
    Tags:
    exercise, health, study, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok