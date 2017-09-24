'This is Canada': Video of Man's Cordial Reaction to Bears Charms Internet

A video featuring a Canadian man's polite response to a family of black bears entering his property has already become viral.

Upon realizing that a black bear with two young cubs had approached his home, 23-year-old Jordan Cote from Sooke, a district municipality located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island in Canada, did not think twice before calmly telling them to move away.

"I need you guys to go. Thank you. Hope you enjoyed my yard, have a good day!" Cote was heard saying in the video, which was placed on a local Facebook group.

During the encounter, the bears "didn't seem to care much," with the mother bear then obediently complying with the young man's orders, according to the Canadian news network CTV News.

"This is Canada," Cote said, adding that "if you remain calm, the bear remains calm; we all can co-exist."