Register
23:18 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    App improves the sex life of couples and allows them to be intimate

    Sex, Aggression and Brains: Scientists Make Another Mind-Blowing Discovery

    © Photo: Kate Moyles
    Life
    Get short URL
    136020

    Everyone knows that men and women think differently. But scientists have come to an unexpected conclusion that the sex mechanisms controlled by female and male brains work in totally unique manners.

    Biologists found a connection between sexual desire and aggression and came to the conclusion that differences in the sexual behavior of men and woman can be explained not only by certain levels of sex hormones in a man's or a woman's body, but also by other unexpected factors.

    Sex and aggression are linked at the brain level only in male species, but not in female ones, according to the recent research, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

    It turned out that the cells that control sexual attraction and aggression are located in females on different sides of the hypothalamus. In males, these cells are intermixed and can perform both functions, an author of the study and research fellow at the University of New York, Dayu Lin, explained.

    Bald Man
    © AP Photo/ Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP
    No Hair, Don’t Care?! Bald Men Are Sexier Study Claims
    During experiments on mice Lin and her colleagues came to the conclusion that all forms of aggressive behavior, on the one hand, and sexual behavior, on the other, are controlled in male species by the same set of neurons in the hypothalamus, a deep part of the brain responsible for hormone production, food behavior and other basic instincts.

    When this part of the brain was "switched off" the males became indifferent not only to the invasive competitors in their territory, but also to any sexual activities. However, when this part of the brain was "activated," the mice started attacking all of their relatives, including the females.

    Following these experiments, scientists wondered whether this connection was typical for female species as well. Using the same method, they started looking for a potential center of "aggression and sex," but failed to find any.

    It turned out that the females do not have such a center, since aggression and sexual desire are controlled by two separate regions in different parts of the hypothalamus.

    Lin and her colleagues argued that similar differences could be observed in the brains of men and women, a phenomenon that could explain why crimes of a sexual nature are committed almost always by men.

    Related:

    More Sleep, Better Sex the Key to Happiness, More Money Not So Much
    Wait, What? Cybersecurity Expert Says Hackers Could Order Sex Robots to Kill
    Senior Sex: 'Don’t Give Up' Even When You Are 80, Says James Bond 'Spymaster' M
    Tags:
    humans, brain, research, men, women, sex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok