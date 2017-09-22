Animals Allowed! 750 Pets Make Work Days Brighter at US Game Developer Office

Working in the gaming industry sounds like fun. To add a cherry on the cake, US game developer Blizzard Entertainment allows its employees to bring their pets to their workplace – how great is that?!

For Blizzard Entertainment, a premier American video game developer and publisher, pets are not just an important part of their employees' lives — they are also a unique and treasured part of their workplace culture.

There are more than 750 pets registered in the Blizzard office, including 704 dogs, 36 cats, five rabbits, four aquariums with fish and one turtle, and about half of these animals — mostly the pooches — regularly hang out at the company's pet-friendly campus.

Corgis are the most popular pet among the employees: the owners of the 74 dogs of this breed often gather at work with their canine friends, some of which are half-siblings and cousins. The next most popular dog breeds are Terriers (73), Labradors and Retrievers (66), Chihuahuas (44) and Poodles (39).

According to the company's rules, all pets entering the Blizzard office must be registered, properly licensed and vaccinated. Their owners are required to provide them with a suitable resting place while they work, as well as to make sure their animals are not visiting certain areas, like kitchens and the cafe. The animals are expected to behavior well, and they shouldn't cause any inconveniences to their owners' colleagues.

In addition, their owners can choose which side their furry (or furless) friends support: Horde or Alliance (in case you are not into video games, these are the two sides in the company's very own MMORPG "World of Warcraft"). Every registered pet gets an official customized pet tag.

Registered pets are also required to sign a nondisclosure agreement by leaving a pawprint, to ensure they don't leak secrets about the games Blizzard Entertainment is working on.