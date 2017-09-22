Animals Allowed! 750 Pets Make Work Days Brighter at US Game Developer Office

For Blizzard Entertainment, a premier American video game developer and publisher, pets are not just an important part of their employees' lives — they are also a unique and treasured part of their workplace culture.
There are more than 750 pets registered in the Blizzard office, including 704 dogs, 36 cats, five rabbits, four aquariums with fish and one turtle, and about half of these animals — mostly the pooches — regularly hang out at the company's pet-friendly campus.
At other companies it's probably just Wednesday… #blizzlife pic.twitter.com/qhiV3ODEmO— Blizzard Careers (@BlizzardCareers) 16 августа 2017 г.
Best day ever?! @Blizzard_Ent @BlizzardCareers #blizzlife #corgi pic.twitter.com/huXV6BttzR— Kieu Le (@kieutiepie) 16 августа 2017 г.
The @Blizzard_Ent corgis took over campus today! Horde, Alliance, and Zerg united for pictures. #corgis #BlizzLife @BlizzardCareers pic.twitter.com/0zgGhKvl7T— Erika Page (@Kalaena) 16 августа 2017 г.
Got a package from Blizzard Gear and kitty has claimed another box #Blizzard #BlizzardGear #kitty pic.twitter.com/SJNRJQPRi9— Maddness (@SanctuarySanity) 25 июля 2017 г.
Corgis are the most popular pet among the employees: the owners of the 74 dogs of this breed often gather at work with their canine friends, some of which are half-siblings and cousins. The next most popular dog breeds are Terriers (73), Labradors and Retrievers (66), Chihuahuas (44) and Poodles (39).
.@Blizzard_Ent @BlizzardCareers Cuteness aside, we can honestly say we've made the best friends of our life here. #FriendsForever #BlizzLife pic.twitter.com/F7svioi7pg— Russ the BlizzCorgi (@blizzcorgi) 16 августа 2017 г.
Leeloo is helping me in a MP #civ5 game. pic.twitter.com/Ll4Ko2kRfS— Erika Page (@Kalaena) 2 мая 2017 г.
According to the company's rules, all pets entering the Blizzard office must be registered, properly licensed and vaccinated. Their owners are required to provide them with a suitable resting place while they work, as well as to make sure their animals are not visiting certain areas, like kitchens and the cafe. The animals are expected to behavior well, and they shouldn't cause any inconveniences to their owners' colleagues.
Hanging with my buddies Leeloo and @Kalaena and @krolco and @tyrantus at @Blizzard_Ent pic.twitter.com/yfiWMt7ex1— Russ the BlizzCorgi (@blizzcorgi) 20 апреля 2017 г.
In addition, their owners can choose which side their furry (or furless) friends support: Horde or Alliance (in case you are not into video games, these are the two sides in the company's very own MMORPG "World of Warcraft"). Every registered pet gets an official customized pet tag.
How to use your lunch break to catch up with old friends, play, and unwind at @Blizzard_Ent. #blizzlife @zohrawr pic.twitter.com/9udhicvi34— Kieu Le (@kieutiepie) 22 сентября 2017 г.
Registered pets are also required to sign a nondisclosure agreement by leaving a pawprint, to ensure they don't leak secrets about the games Blizzard Entertainment is working on.
