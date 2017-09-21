Bathrobe or Parachute? Melania's Odd UNGA Outfit Raises Eyebrows in Twitter

To deliver her speech about the dangers of cyberbullying, Melania Trump took the podium at the UN General Assembly wearing a strikingly pink garment. Ironically, the First Lady of the United States has become an object of cyberbullying due to her peculiar outfit.

On September 20, Melania Trump hosted a luncheon at the UN General Assembly, where she delivered a speech focused on bullying. "No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn," she said, addressing an audience made up of other world leaders' spouses.

Melania shocked many by donning a hot pink Delpozo wool dress, which had voluminous sleeves. pic.twitter.com/BeGiPUGAsG — Simon Sadbury (@Sai1341) 21 сентября 2017 г.

I'm no expert, however a neon pink oversized billowing dress seems inappropriate for #UNGA #Melania https://t.co/8cquDquRcA — Linda exGOP Pobuda (@linda_pobuda) 21 сентября 2017 г.

However, that message was thrown in the shade by her eye-catching dress, which reportedly costs a whopping $3,000.

Who chose Melania's outfit? She looks like a pink marshmallow peep. — Lee Ann Lewman (@LALewman) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Just watched Melania Trump speech.



For some reason it made me think of the blueberry girl from Willy Wonka. 🤔#FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/ohOHxFdXRY — Elaine (@rosalita2740) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Twitter users couldn't help mocking FLOTUS for the way she looked in her voluminous neon-pink outfit, which was compared with a bathrobe and a parachute.

F*ck me. Melania flew in to the UN in a wingsuit pic.twitter.com/uPVvQHB6zQ — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 20 сентября 2017 г.

I actually need shades to watch Melania's speech at the UN. Don't know if it's a dress or a neon bulb she's in. pic.twitter.com/OjTr7H6J6A — Javier Arias (@javierariasPTY) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Some people thought it wasn't appropriate for such an event, while others noted that the outfit simply didn't suit Melania at all.

And yes, Melania’s dress today was butt ugly. The end. — Four Legsgood (@4lgsgood) 21 сентября 2017 г.

tell me melania trump doesn’t look like the pink boohbah pic.twitter.com/8kcHzfiepd — calista (@teenangsts) 20 сентября 2017 г.