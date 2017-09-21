Can You Tell Them Apart? Instagram Users Obsessed With This Megan Fox 'Twin'

Millions of people may have a crush on Megan Fox, with some especially devoted fans trying to do everything in their power to look like their idol. Meanwhile, there is Bethany Anya, a 26-year-old lady from Minnesota, who looks nearly identical with the sex-icon, and this doesn't take much effort from her.
Thanks to her lucky genes, Bethany has a lot in common with Megan Fox, from her raven hair and high-arched brows to dreamy pouty lips and foxy azure eyes. However, she claims to be "a much taller version with many more tattoos."
Her Instagram account, which has attracted more than 16k followers so far, is exploding from comments of delighted admirers.
Sometimes it is almost impossible to tell the difference between the two, and countless comments from Bethany's only prove that fact.
"I've been following your account for a year now and I still can't figure out if this is you or not," one of the Instagram users wrote in the comments under a picture of Megan in Bethany's account.
"Doppelganger of Megan Fox" has a talent to boot: a laboratory technician by day, she's a talented sketch artist by night.
