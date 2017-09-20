Internet in Storm After Muslims Have a Go at UK Police for 'Disrespectful' Move

A recent video showing members of the Muslim community in Buckinghamshire, UK, confronting the local police who entered a mosque with their shoes on ignited furor among social media users.

What Happened

Police in Buckinghamshire recently walked into a mosque in High Wycombe following reports of a disturbance in a neighboring area, without taking their shoes off which worshippers considered a sign of disrespect toward the religious institution.

Although one of the officers tried to explain the reasons behind their investigation, worshippers didn't seem to be in the mood to listen to any explanations and confronted the authorities because of their ignorance of religious traditions.

Referring to the intruders, one of the Muslims praying in the mosque demands to "get them out."

In their turn, representatives of the police later told the Bucks Free Press they tried to react to a reported incident as quickly as possible.

"Officers were responding to an immediate call for assistance and as a result, and to prevent any serious harm to individuals or any further outbreak of violence, officers entered the mosque, and spoke to people who were present," the statement read.

People's Reaction

The incident has caused mixed reactions among social media users.

Some of them justified the police's actions by saying that safety should remain a priority and be above religious customs.

Others, however, claimed that law enforcement services must show respect for religion and refrain from disturbing worshippers as well as violating existing religious rules.