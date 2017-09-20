'Am I In Love With Julian?' Pamela Anderson Hints at Another Lover

Pamela Anderson finally came clean about her rumored romance with Julian Assange, insisting: "Can one man do it all?"

The 50-year-old former model and actress admitted she found the WikiLeaks founder "sexy" — before later confessing that she had another lover.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, September 20, the charity campaigner remained somewhat vague over reports she was "romantically entangled" with the famous whistleblower.

"Everywhere I go I have a romantic adventure. I have an interesting life. You know, lot's of interesting men," she revealed.

Asked again if they were just friends or romantically involved, Ms. Anderson replied:

"We're friendly, yes. Very friendly. Well I love Julian, he's one of the most interesting men I've ever met. He's very brave and there's nothing sexier than courage."

'I love Julian' — @pamfoundation talks about her close friendship with @JulianAssange — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 20, 2017​

Poor TV host Piers Morgan must have thought he was finally getting close to a definitive answer, as he tried again: "So it is a romance?"

In true Hollywood style, the actress, wearing a figure-hugging black jumpsuit, went coy, saying:

"It's…" and after smiling, she then responded, admitting:

"I wouldn't call it a romance, I already have a romance in my life."

Pamela Anderson tells ITV that her boyfriend Marseille centre-back Adil Rami is "terribly jealous" of her relationship with Julian Assange. — Get French Football (@GFFN) September 20, 2017​

Before Pamela quickly asked: "Can one man do it all? That's what I want to know. I'm very lucky."

Still refusing to give up, the host countered by asking again: "Are you in love with him?"

"In love with Julian?" she asked, responding:

"In love with him? No, I have a romantic partner."

Despite her comments, the American actress sent tongues wagging again on Tuesday, September 19, when she visited the 46-year-old Australian, who remains holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London.

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

© AFP 2017/ ERIC FEFERBERG US actress Pamela Anderson gives a press conference after attending a session of questions to the Government at the French National Assembly in Paris on January 19, 2016

It is not the first time, the former Baywatch star has been seen paying a visit there, having been first spotted in September 2014.

The meeting then was set up by Pamela to try and persuade Assange to back her new foundation, which supports women who are victims of sexual abuse.

Since then, she has become a regular visitor and was even photographed bringing vegan cheeseburgers to the political prisoner in February, 2017.

Assange has been living in self-imposed exile at the embassy since June 2012 over fears he will be extradited to the United States for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.

He is also the subject of an European Arrest Warrant over allegations he raped a woman in Sweden.