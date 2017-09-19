Shiver Me Timbers! Twitter Gets Creative on Talk Like a Pirate Day

Twitter users from across the world eagerly traded jokes as they celebrated International Talk Like a Pirate Day – an unabashedly silly holiday observed annually on September 19.

According to founders of this special day, Mark Summers, also known as Cap'n Slappy and John Baur, Ol'Chumbucket, "Talk Like a Pirate Day" is when you can let your swagger growl and allow your inner buccaneer out to play.

And it appears that many social media users decided to do just that, celebrating the holiday that began merely as an inside joke between two friends back in 1995.

Some Twitter users cracked ‘pirate talk’ jokes or flaunted their pirate costumes.

How to talk science like a pirate for #talklikeapirateday pic.twitter.com/SLtBFsYtgp — Errant Science (@ErrantScience) 19 сентября 2017 г.

To err is human but don't be arrsking to have ye treasure looted. Yo ho, thieves be kept at bay if you lock up. Savvy? #TalkLikeAPirateDay pic.twitter.com/K42LkJYFPr — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) 19 сентября 2017 г.

Others joked about the ‘pirate’ subtext of otherwise mundane things.

​And yet others apparently sought to get really creative to make this celebration truly worth remembering.

​And us? Well, it’s just another day in the busy world of Sputnik!