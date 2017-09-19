Selfie Police: Lenny Kravitz Busted by Parisian Cops for Being Too Cool

The adventures of Lenny Kravitz with selfie-hungry French cops may be considered as proof that you can in fact be arrested for being too awesome.
On September 16 the popular singer, who currently lives in Paris, tweeted a picture of himself in the company of two police officers captioned "When you get pulled over by the police in Paris for selfies."
When you get pulled over by the police in Paris for selfies. 📷: @candyTman pic.twitter.com/LjdNfe2BHt— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) 16 сентября 2017 г.
