Register
19:30 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Handcuffed

    'They Produced the Food We Eat': Over 40 Million Ensnared by Slavery Globally

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 9711

    A new study has found over 40 million people worldwide were victims of modern slavery in 2016, and 152 million individuals aged 5-17 work in child labor.

    Research, issued jointly by the International Labour Organization (ILO), and Walk Free Foundation, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration, has revealed the true scale of modern slavery around the world.

    ​The data shows that over 40 million people around the world were victims of modern slavery in 2016, and around 152 million juveniles, aged 5-17, were subject to child labor. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by modern slavery, accounting for almost 29 million of the total, or 71 percent.

    One in four victims of modern slavery are children, or about 10 million children, and some 37 percent (or 5.7 million) of those forced to marry were children. Women also represent 99 percent of the victims of forced labor in the commercial sex industry and 84 percent of forced marriages. 

    ​"The fact as a society we still have 40 million people in modern slavery on any given day shames us all. If we consider the results of the last five years, for which we have collected data, 89 million people experienced some form of modern slavery for periods of time ranging from a few days to five years. This speaks to the deep seated discrimination and inequalities in our world today, coupled with a shocking tolerance of exploitation. This has to stop. We all have a role to play in changing this reality — business, government, civil society, every one of us," said Andrew Forrest, Chair and Founder of the Walk Free Foundation.

    An estimated 25 million were in forced labor at any moment in time in 2016 — out of them, 16 million were in forced labor exploitation in the private sector such as domestic work, construction and agriculture, about five million were in forced sexual exploitation, and just over four million (or 16 percent) were in forced labor imposed by state authorities.

    ​An estimated 15.4 million were also living in forced marriages in 2016 — of this total, 6.5 million were wed in the period 2012-2016.

    More than one third of all victims were children at the time of the marriage, and almost all child victims were girls. In all, 152 million children (64 million girls and 88 million boys) are subject to child labor, accounting for almost one in ten children around the world.

    The highest number of children, aged 5-17, and engaged in child labor, live in Africa (72.1 million), followed by Asia and the Pacific (62 million), the Americas (10.7 million), Europe and Central Asia (5.5 million) and Middle East (1.2 million). Approximately one third of children, aged 5-14, and engaged in child labor, are outside the education system, and 38 percent of children in hazardous work aged 5-14, and almost two-thirds of those aged 15-17 work over 43 hours weekly.

    "The vast majority of forced labor today exists in the private economy. This underscores the importance of partnering with the business community to eradicate forced labor in supply chains. Given a large share of modern slavery can be traced to migration, improved migration governance is vitally important to preventing forced labour and protecting victims. Forced laborers produced some of the food we eat and the clothes we wear, and they have cleaned the buildings in which many of us live or work," the report said.

    Related:

    'Merciless' UK Traveler Family Jailed For 80 Years for Modern Slavery Offenses
    'Modern Slavery': Pope Francis Calls to Battle 'Plague' of Human Trafficking
    UK Government to Take on Modern Slavery in 2017
    Texas Inmates Protest Modern Slavery on America’s Prison Plantation
    Tags:
    child labor, sexual slavery, modern slavery, slavery, International Labour Organization (ILO), Walk Free Foundation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok