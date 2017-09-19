Turning Japanese: Penguin Mourns Separation With Anime Cutout, Melts Twitter

The threat of an incoming typhoon resulted in a tragedy for Grape-kun, a Humbolt penguin that lives in Japan's Tobu Zoo, who ended up separated from his beloved anime character cutout.
Earlier this summer, the penguin attracted considerable media attention with the way he became attached to a 2D cutout of Hululu, an anthropomorphized female Humboldt penguin character from the popular anime series Kemono Friends.
Grape-kun became so fascinated with the Hululu cutout that he kept staring at it, often refusing to eat of socialize with other penguins in the enclosure.
Finally saw Grape-kun at the Tobu Zoo when I visited Japan last month…! He was guarding Hululu! pic.twitter.com/mx2c0nDCkD— Prinz (プリンツ) (@anwo60m) 16 сентября 2017 г.
However, the threat of an approaching storm has forced the zoo keepers to temporarily remove the cutout out of concern that it may become damaged by the tempest.
台風接近の為、「フルル避難」 グレープ君— 東武動物公園【公式】リュウくん (@tobuzoo7) 17 сентября 2017 г.
ごめんね。（;; ）#東武動物公園 #けものフレンズ #フルル #グレープ君 #台風 pic.twitter.com/jtnccv2T90
The image of sad-looking Grape-kun staring at his beloved Hululu being taken away touched the hearts of many Twitter users who sought to express their sympathy for the little penguin’s plight.
1枚目の画像がまんまこれで涙がで、出ますよ…(画像は借り物) pic.twitter.com/xA5bmJE2a8— VIP先生 (@odendanesensei) 17 сентября 2017 г.
