Croatian Billboard: Learn English and You Could Be Next Melania Trump

According to a private language school in Zagreb, Croatia, you could become the next First Lady of the United States if you learn English.

"Just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English," the billboard from the American Institute reads next to an image of First Lady Melania Trump.

​Despite the school using the political figure, Ivis Buric, the spokesperson for the American Institute in Zagreb, told CNBC that the billboards are "in no means some kind of political message. It's ambiguous, and we suppose a conversation-starter, but nothing more than that."

Having bought five billboards for the poster, the group is currently only running two due to weather-related delays.

"The campaign aims to promote the American Institute as a place to learn English, find out about educational opportunities in the US and participate in American-oriented events," Buric noted in the statement to CNBC.

The 47-year-old FLOTUS speaks her native Slovenian, as well as French, Serbian, and German.