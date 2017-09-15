WATCH: Puppy Rescued by Firefighter After Getting Its Head Stuck in Biscuit Jar

The owner of a greedy puppy that wanted a biscuit so much that it got trapped had to call firefighters to get a glass jar off his pet's head, BBC reported.
The man first tried to free the puppy using liquid detergent, but failed to liberate him.
If you thought our Buddy the #dog tale took the biscuit, sign up for our news alerts direct to your inbox https://t.co/2xQqkh7fWo pic.twitter.com/f17embuEDv— HampshireFireService (@Hants_fire) 15 сентября 2017 г.
Buddy was rescued by a firefighter named Anton Phillips who has a lot of experience dealing with mischievous pets.
"I have dealt with a lot of animals over the years and I always say 'if they can get it in, I can get it out,'" he said cited by BBC.
After his unusual adventure on Monday, Buddy was reported to be fine.
Crumbs! This is what happened when a #Chug #Dog tried to raid the #Biscuit barrel… https://t.co/1YSJo0cHeZ @AndreaFaustini1 @HFRSanimal 🐶🍪 pic.twitter.com/Oh77caCPP7— HampshireFireService (@Hants_fire) 14 сентября 2017 г.
