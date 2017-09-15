WATCH: Puppy Rescued by Firefighter After Getting Its Head Stuck in Biscuit Jar

A puppy called Buddy got his head stuck in a cookie jar when he tried to grab a biscuit and bite off more than he could chew.

The owner of a greedy puppy that wanted a biscuit so much that it got trapped had to call firefighters to get a glass jar off his pet's head, BBC reported.

The man first tried to free the puppy using liquid detergent, but failed to liberate him.

— HampshireFireService (@Hants_fire) 15 сентября 2017 г.

Buddy was rescued by a firefighter named Anton Phillips who has a lot of experience dealing with mischievous pets.

"I have dealt with a lot of animals over the years and I always say 'if they can get it in, I can get it out,'" he said cited by BBC.

After his unusual adventure on Monday, Buddy was reported to be fine.