16:45 GMT +315 September 2017
    Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

    Not OK, Google: IT Giant Hit With Class Action Suit Over Gender Pay Disparities

    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma
    American IT giant Google is facing a new gender discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Thursday by three former female employees accusing the company of paying women less than men for similar work and denying career opportunities to women.

    The text of the complaint specifies that the plaintiffs bring this class action "on behalf of themselves and on behalf of a class defined as all women" employed at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California.

    "Google has discriminated and continues to discriminate against its female employees by paying female employees less than male employees with similar skills and duties; by assigning and keeping woman in job ladders with lower advancement opportunities than those to which men with similar skills are assigned; and by promoting fewer women and promoting women more slowly than it has promoted men," the complaint outlines.

    None of the plaintiffs are currently employed by Google. They left Google’s Mountain View office between 2014 and 2016.

    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Over 60 Women Are Mulling Legal Action Against Google for Gender Discrimination
    According to the website "Google Gender Case" established by the women’s attorneys, James M. Finberg and Kelly M. Dermody, the lawsuit is accusing the technology company of a "continuing policy, pattern, and practice of sex discrimination against female employees."

    "We’ve been talking about these issues for a long time, and it hasn’t really changed. There’s been a lot of PR and lip service, but… this is going to be one of the only ways to get these companies to change how they hire and compensate women," Kelly Ellis, one of the three plaintiffs, told The Guardian.

    Google, however, disputes the claims in the lawsuit and said its in-house analysis shows no gender-based pay discrimination.

    "Job levels and promotions [at Google] must pass multiple levels of review, including checks to make sure there is no gender bias in these decisions. And we have extensive systems in place to ensure that we pay fairly," spokesperson Gina Scigliano said.

    People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Google Employee: 'Male and Female Biological Differences Explain Wage Disparity'
    In August, The Guardian reported, citing a civil rights attorney that over 60 current and former Google employees were considering a class-action lawsuit over alleged sexism and pay discrimination against women.

    In April, the US Labor Department accused the Alphabet Inc.-owned Google of "systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce." The company vehemently denied the allegations.

    In January, the US Labor Department sued to bar Google from doing business with the federal government until it released thousands of documents related to an audit over its pay practices.

