Now You've Seen Everything: Shirtless Super Mario Drives Internet Insane

Nintendo’s American Twitter account has just teased their followers with a couple of screen shots from their upcoming Super Mario Odyssey, and the Internet went completely berserk over the renewed appearance of the legendary video game hero.

Nintendo's forthcoming video game is all set to show us a Mario we haven't seen before. For the Super Mario Odyssey release, which is due on October 27, 2017, the company's mascot character has stripped off, provided himself with nipples, dropped some extra pounds and has undergone laser tattoo removal.

Explore the frozen fields of Shiveria in the Snow Kingdom & the sunny shores of Bubblaine in the Seaside Kingdom in #SuperMarioOdyssey! pic.twitter.com/p8AsDqBbTj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) 13 сентября 2017 г.

​Twitter users were taken aback by the fact that bare-chested Mario has finally showed his areolas.

if mario has nipples then why doesn't yoshi — please nintendo this only raises difficult questions — Matt Lees (@Jam_sponge) 13 сентября 2017 г.

LET THAT BOY MARIO BE SHIRTLESS damn y'all are soooo judgmental pic.twitter.com/h6Y61GH89k — Anthony Obiawunaotu (@fattonyrap) 14 сентября 2017 г.

One user noted this is probably the first appearance of Mario's nipples in public.

Upon further inspection, Mario has been shirtless before…but DIDN'T HAVE NIPPLES. He GREW nipples for Odyssey. Story of the CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/V0luiEUYxC — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) 14 сентября 2017 г.

​Even Nintendo's colleagues in the gaming industry got involved in the discussion: Eric Stirpe, a lead writer working on one of Minecraft's games was surprised by Mario's nipples debut too.

So I guess Mario has nipples — Eric Stirpe (@stirpicus) 13 сентября 2017 г.

​The "upgrade" of the former Italian plumber has even raised several challenging questions.

When Mario gets cold in Shiveria, will his nipples show through his clothing? — bonkert (@weirdbonk) 13 сентября 2017 г.

Will mario's nipples get deleted on Instagram — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) 13 сентября 2017 г.

Others couldn't help but give the video game hero the Photoshop treatment.

i improved mario's shirtless model, hire me nintendo pic.twitter.com/aOvkBPYcad — Trey (@RosePrinceTrey) 13 сентября 2017 г.

Some hawk-eyed users noticed that Mario has apparently shaved his chest hair and looks more fit and slim, compared to the older series where he was seen with a pot- belly.

Looks like Mario has lost some weight since the old NES days! 😝 pic.twitter.com/yd1xsK7HZJ — Alastair (@AlastairGSD) 13 сентября 2017 г.

​Many fans of the games were also disappointed that the tattoo, which was once shown by the creators of the series, has disappeared from Mario's shoulder.