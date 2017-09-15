Register
03:55 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Sept. 5, 2017, an ancient Viking sword, believed to date from about 850-950 A.D, that was found slid down between rocks on a mountain during a reindeer hunt in southern Norway, is being measured as it is displayed in Lillehammer. Archeologists believe the sword's preservation was likely due to the quality of the iron, as well as the cold, dry conditions.

    The Blade That Wasn’t Broken: Preserved Viking Sword Found in Norway Mountains

    © AP Photo/ Espen Finstad
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 34410

    A reindeer hunter in the mountains of Norway discovered an 1,100 year old Viking sword, almost perfectly preserved by the frigid mountain air.

    Einar Ambakk was in the mountains of Lesja, about 170 miles north of Oslo, when he saw something sticking out from between a pair of the rocks. He was shocked when he pulled it out to discover a still-sharp Viking blade. He reported his find to Lars Pilø, an archaeologist with The Glacier Archaeology Program at Oppland County Council.

    Pilø dated the sword back to 850-950, but was amazed at how well it had been preserved. He said that the cold, the high altitude, and the quality of the sword had helped to preserve it. The sword likely once had a wooden or leather grip, but organic materials would have long since wasted away.

    In this photo taken on Aug. 23, 2017, Einar Ambakk, one of the hunters that found an ancient Viking sword slid down between rocks during a reindeer hunt, raises it in Lesja, some 275 kilometers (170 miles) north of Oslo. According to a Norwegian archeologist, the nearly 1-meter-long (3-foot) sword dating from about 850-950 A.D. may have been left by a person who got lost in a blizzard and died on the mountain from exposure.
    © AP Photo/ Einar Ambakk
    In this photo taken on Aug. 23, 2017, Einar Ambakk, one of the hunters that found an ancient Viking sword slid down between rocks during a reindeer hunt, raises it in Lesja, some 275 kilometers (170 miles) north of Oslo. According to a Norwegian archeologist, the nearly 1-meter-long (3-foot) sword dating from about 850-950 A.D. may have been left by a person who got lost in a blizzard and died on the mountain from exposure.

    "Previously we have found iron arrowheads that are even older, with the same degree of preservation," Pilø wrote on his blog Secrets of the Ice. "It appears unlikely that the sword has reappeared on the surface due to permafrost movement of stones, as it is well preserved without any kind of scratches and bending,"

    "Most likely is was still in its original position or had slid somewhat down between the stones. We surveyed the find spot closely, both visually and using a metal detector. The survey, which covered a distance of up to 20m from the find spot, did not result in any further finds. The sword is thus an isolated find."

    Pilø added that without any related finds nearby, it was impossible to know how the sword got there. He speculated that the wielder may have gotten lost and died in the mountains — the sword was likely its owners most prized possession, and he wouldn't have left it behind.

    "It is a tantalizing thought that if the Viking had died a couple of hundred meters further east, where there are ice patches, we could have had our first Norwegian Ötzi," Pilø wrote, referring to a 5000 year old mummy discovered in the Austrian alps in 1991. "As it is now, his remains are long gone, and only the sword bears witness to the drama that happened here more than one thousand years ago.

    In this photo taken on Sept. 4, 2017, archeologists and the two hunters who found an ancient Viking sword, search the site where it was discovered on a mountain top 1,640 meters (1 mile) above sea level in Lesja, some 275 kilometers (170 miles) north of Oslo. Archeologist Lars Holger Piloe said the sword's preservation was likely due to the quality of the iron, as well as the cold, dry conditions.
    © AP Photo/ Espen Finstad
    In this photo taken on Sept. 4, 2017, archeologists and the two hunters who found an ancient Viking sword, search the site where it was discovered on a mountain top 1,640 meters (1 mile) above sea level in Lesja, some 275 kilometers (170 miles) north of Oslo. Archeologist Lars Holger Piloe said the sword's preservation was likely due to the quality of the iron, as well as the cold, dry conditions.

    Oppland is Norway's most mountainous county, and was a seat of power of a major Viking earldom. Some historians believe that the family that ruled "Opplandene" were a branch family of Harald Fairhair, the first King of Norway. Rognvald Eysteinsson, believed by some to be Harald's brother, fought alongside Harald in his 9th century campaign to unify Norway under his rule.

    Related:

    Woman Warrior: DNA Tests Confirm ‘Powerful’ Viking Military Leader was Female
    The Grapes of Wrath: Danish Scientists Discover Secret Saga of Viking Vineyards
    Edda Goes Digital: Sweden to Digitalize Annals of Viking Lore
    Cats Hitched a Ride on Viking Ships, DNA Study Shows
    Transatlantic Saga: Viking Ship Sails Into New York Harbor After Oceanic Voyage
    Tags:
    ancient sword, vikings, sword, archaeology, Oppland, Lesja, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok