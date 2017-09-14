'It Was Not Me': Ted Cruz Comments on 'His' Like on Twitter Porn Video

Ted Cruz, US senator and candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2016 election, said that it was not him who liked a hard porn clip published on Twitter.

US politician Ted Cruz told CNN that one his staff members made a mistake and accidently hit the like button.

"Look, we had a staffer who accidentally hit the wrong button and it was a screw-up," Cruz stated. "I will say, Twitter went crazy with it, it became trending. As soon as we found out about it, we pulled it down."

"It was not me," the politician added. "And it's not going to happen again."

Cruz's official Twitter account liked a nasty pornographic video on Twitter on Tuesday , a move that caused a storm on the social media platform.

Within minutes after his unfortunate like, Ted Cruz was trending on Twitter, and gleeful network users were having fun with the whole situation.

The two-minute porn video was seen among the senator's "liked" posts for some 40 minutes before it was removed, but screenshots had been retweeted by internet users long after that.