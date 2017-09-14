Instagram Queen With Giant Unibrow Seeks to Promote Tolerance for Unusual Looks

Sofia Hadjipanteli, an active Instagram user and advocate of natural beauty, seeks to promote thick monobrows as fashionable. The model’s efforts have caused controversial reactions among her 48,000 subscribers.

Sofia Hadjipanteli, a young woman in her twenties, is not afraid to experiment with her appearance and is sure that a thick eyebrow makes her face look more interesting.

The model, whose parents come from Cyprus, is proud of her unusual looks, which she seeks to accentuate. The young woman intentionally tints her blond eyebrows in a dark color, saying that she had confused the color of the paint the first time she applied cosmetics to her eyebrows, but then liked the result so much that she decided to leave it as it was.

Internet users often post negative comments in Sofia's Instagram, but the woman says she doesn't try to prove anything or cause controversy.

Sofia is convinced that her mission is to teach everyone to have a tolerant and benevolent attitude toward all people regardless of their appearance.

"I am not really doing this to show people that they have to like my unibrow, I am more so doing it to show people that they can get on with their lives by having a preference," the young woman said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, adding that she doesn't plan to change anything in her appearance anytime soon.

