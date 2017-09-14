Did You Know Zach Braff Was Restoring Male Power in Russia? Neither Did He

"Scrubs" protagonist, the famous J.D., was really startled by seeing his own picture in Russian ads.

According to these stickers, apart from his successful career, in his free time Zach Braff repairs computers and "reinstates masculine strength", which means he cures impotence in Russia. If being a great doctor on a TV series somehow equates him with curing diseases, his computer skills remain under wraps.

Apparently in Russia I do computer repair. pic.twitter.com/aA70rKRl8Q — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) 11 сентября 2017 г.

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) 13 сентября 2017 г.

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) 13 сентября 2017 г.

​His fans decided to keep the issue and sent him photos of other star ads. You can enjoy Tom Yorke curing the flu, Daenerys Targaryen from the "Game of Thrones" displaying bags and Mark Zuckerberg as a college graduate.