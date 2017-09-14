Register
14:02 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    What is okay sex?

    Sweden Enlightens New Arrivals on Dos and Don'ts of Sexual Life

    © UMO.se
    Life
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (28)
    472127

    Swedish authorities, which have long denied any connection whatsoever between the influx of migrants and the unparalleled surge of sexual attacks, seem to have tacitly admitted the problem by releasing a "sex guidebook" teaching immigrants the basic rules of consensual sex.

    The Swedish Authority for Youth and Civil Affairs (MUCF) has released a free-of-charge brochure providing guidance on how to talk to the new arrivals on health related issues, sexuality and gender equality. Among other things, the brochure focuses on what they should and should not do, stressing the fact that a woman is always entitled to say no.

    The tax-funded brochure, called "Youmo in practice," has been ordered by the government and is primarily targets adults who meet so-called "young new arrivals." The guidance is said to facilitate talks with the new arrivals about health, gender, sexuality, rights and norms "in an inclusive way."

    Muslim woman in swim wear, file photo
    © AP Photo/ Chris Carlson
    Promoting Inclusion, Hygiene Sweden Buys Burkinis for Schoolgirls
    According to the authorities, it might be particularly problematic for immigrants to start a relationship in Sweden.

    "Many young new arrivals therefore need tips on social codes to initiate contact and find new friends. Additionally, they may also need support in navigating between Sweden's gender borders," the Swedish Youth and Civil Affairs Agency writes in its new brochure.

    MUCF Director General Lena Nyberg emphasized the cultural clashes that occur when people from other countries come to Sweden. After the avalanche of sexual assaults during Swedish summer festivals, it has become particularly important to inform new arrivals on the boundaries of the acceptable in the Nordic country.

    "One of the many things to do is to discuss with young boys and girls about what one may and may not do," Lena Nyberg told the newspaper Metro.

    Book
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Swedish Brochure Teaches Migrants How to Have Sex, Avoid Authorities
    For other young people growing up in an extremely conservative environment, honor-related issues and ultra-orthodox views on premarital sex may be a problem.

    "Here it's important that the young people know that they can say no, that they know the law and understand that there is nothing they cannot be forced into," Lena Nyberg explained.

    MUCF's new brochure informs young immigrants about the differences between the patriarchal and the European approach to gender issues.

    "In many parts of the world, boys and girls do not go to school together, they don't make friends or do something as intimate as hugging when they greet each other," the brochure explains. "New norms for social interaction are of course confusing and may need an explanation to be able to find oneself and create new relationships," it continues.

    Youmo i praktiken
    © Swedish Agency for Youth and Civil Society
    Youmo i praktiken

    However, the newcomers are also warned that one of the consequences of masculinity is that sexual abuse is mostly committed by boys and men.

    In the spring of 2016, MUCF was commissioned to develop a website on sexual health and gender equality, focusing on human rights issues. The youmo.se website is available in Swedish, English, Arabic, Dari, Somali and Tigrinya.

    Sex attacks have been on the rise in Sweden over the last two years, particularly in and around asylum homes and at music festivals. Many cases have directly involved underage perpetrators and underage victims.

    To stop any harassment whatsoever, Falkenberg Municipality voiced plans to arrange a "man-free" festival, where only women will be admitted.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (28)

    Related:

    Sweden Bracing for Another Record Year in 'Festival Rapes'
    No Man's Land: Sweden Unveils Girls-Only Festival to Avoid Rape
    Sign Here! Sweden Pioneers New Method Against Sex Crimes
    Sweden's Mollycoddling of Rapists Blamed for Surge of Sex Attacks
    'Up to 150,000' Women Suffering From Genital Mutilation in Feminist Sweden
    Finns Fume Over Abduction, Forced Marriage, Gender Mutilation of Migrants
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, sexual abuse, sex, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok