14 September 2017
    Florida's Gainesville Police Department officers drive the internet wild

    Florida Cops Helping During Irma Cause Internet Storm, Confirm Calendar (PHOTOS)

    © Screenshot/Gainesville Police Department
    As Floridians awaited Hurricane Irma Sunday evening, the Gainesville Police Department shared an image of crews getting ready for the night ahead, but you might need a cold shower, though.

    Taking to their Facebook page, Gainesville PD posted an image of three officers captioned "part of the night crew getting ready to do some work."

    ​And just like clockwork, the internet exploded over the picture of the three officers.

    "The hunkapotumus is rare, elusive, and mythical creature. Here we are lucky to see 3 huddled together in the wake of Hurricane Irma," Jaime Daniels, a commenter, wrote. "I'm a well-trained hunkapotumus handler, send them my way and they will be well taken care of."

    Another suggested it was time to begin a life of crime the moment they touched down in the Sunshine State for their next vacay.

    "So, looks like my next vacation will be spent in Gainesville rolling through stop signs and driving with a tail light out every evening until I've been pulled over by the entire night shift," LJ Rhodes wrote. "It's gonna get expensive, and my insurance premiums will go through the roof from all those tickets, but… *fans self with stack of travel brochures and birth control pamphlets*"

    One fan even noted Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering were "really [changing] the meaning of the song ‘F@ck the Police.'"

    However, one shook commenter wasn't exactly thrilled with the drooling, but inevitably found herself in the same spot just seconds into her post.

    Superman
    © Photo: YouTube/David Johns
    Mustache of Steel: Internet Goes Bananas Over Superman With Facial Hair (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    "I can't believe how many women are objectifying these poor, fine, young, strong, handsome, brave, sexy, delicious, virile, ovulation-inducing, mouth-watering, beefy… I can't remember where I was going with this…" a distracted Luci Kaye wrote.

    Since the image graced computer screens, it has gained over 100,000 comments and 400,000 likes, and it didn't go unnoticed by the northern Florida police department.

    Offering thirsty Facebook users an update, it was revealed that two of the officers were, indeed, married, but their spouses did "enjoy knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands."

    As for the third officer — the amazing-haired Officer Rengering — he's single, however, he has been "placed into Cougar Prey Protection Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety."

    Aside from the jokes, the department did announce a calendar will be in the making and that all proceeds will go to Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

    Later on in the day, officials took the liberty of sharing even more photos of the "amazing first responders taking care of business post-Irma."

    ​"I'm convinced this police department is fake and this is actually an ad for Magic Mike 3," Andrea Smith wrote.

    It's possible… Smith could be onto something here, folks.

    Not wanting to be left out of the limelight, the Sarasota Police Department also got in on the fun.

    ​The ever-playful department wrote "Gainesville Police Department has nothing on us."

    There's nothing like friendly competition, right?

