Osama Bin Laden's Pornography Stash to Remain Unpublished by US Government

After six long years of keeping a treasure trove of Osama Bin Laden's personal documents classified, government officials are finally planning on releasing their intel--except for some skin-showing content, of course.

"There's some pornography, there's some copyrighted material. Everything other than those items will be released in the weeks ahead," CIA Director Mike Pompeo told Fox News' Bret Baier Monday.

Speaking with Baier, Pompeo said that their intention is solely to have as many people review the soon-to-be unveiled documents in the hopes of preventing another September 11 from ever repeating.

"Once we are sure that there's not classified material and there's not things that we can't release," the director said. "I want to make sure the world gets to see them so that we can have lots of hands touching them and making good judgements about how to make sure that we don't have a 9/11, that we don't have this kind of risk again."

However, this isn't the first mention of Bin Laden's personal porn stash. In fact, back in 2015, BroBible, a men's interest publication focusing on all things "bro culture," filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get their hands on the once-wanted man's collection.

"We are adults. We can handle it," David Covucci of the outlet wrote in his FOIA request. "We would like to know what kind of porn the world's most wanted man jerked it to."

To no real surprise, the FOIA request was denied.

Aside from the risque material, US forces also obtained a variety of documents ranging from al-Qaeda's operations to family letters during the 2011 raid on Bin Laden's Abbottabad compound.