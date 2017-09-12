Register
17:18 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac Megantic, Quebec, Saturday, July 6, 2013.

    'It Was Like a Series of Small Bombs': Canada Train Wreck Trial Begins

    © AP Photo/ The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 6110

    Jurors are being selected for the trial of a locomotive engineer after his runaway train derailed and blew up in a Canadian town four years ago. But many people believe Tom Harding is being made into a scapegoat for a failure of regulation.

    Jurors are being selected this week for a trial in Canada which could have huge consequences for the railroad industry across North America.

    Train driver Tom Harding, railway traffic controller Richard Labrie and manager of train operations Jean Demaitre have all been charged with 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death and are due to go on trial this month.

    But Fritz Edler, a special representative at Rail Workers United, believes they have been made into scapegoats when the real causes of the disaster go much deeper.

    In this July 6, 2013, file photo, workers stand before mangled tanker cars at the crash site of the train derailment and fire in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, Canada.
    © AP Photo/ Ryan Remiorz
    In this July 6, 2013, file photo, workers stand before mangled tanker cars at the crash site of the train derailment and fire in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, Canada.

    "Charging only some of the people who worked there and not the people who made those policies means there will never be accountability and there will never be safety coming out of it," Mr. Edler told Sputnik.

    In the early hours of July 6, 2013 a train pulling 74 cars full of oil derailed in the small town of Lac-Megantic in Quebec and blew up killing 47 people.

    'Potential Profitability'

    Mr. Edler said what was really to blame for the disaster at Lac-Magantic was the deregulation of the railroad industry which had allowed "rail barons" to cut staffing to the bone and cut corners with maintenance and safety standards in order to make more money.

    The oil train was operated by the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway (MMA), which went bankrupt a few months later under the weight of the millions of pounds in damages and compensation it faced as a result of the disaster.

    "Once MMA had figured out the potential profitability of running these unit trains with oil they started increasing the size of them," said Mr. Edler, who is also head of the Harding-Labrie Defense Committee.

    He said eventually the trains became too long to park them safely in a siding west of Lac-Megantic and instead they began parking them on a slope at Nantes, seven miles outside of town.

    MMA was owned by Rail World Inc, a US company owned by Ed Burkhardt, who has twice been lauded as Railroader Of the Year by the industry.

    MMA had also cut costs by reducing staffing so that a single person — in this case Mr. Harding — was responsible for the locomotive and its 74 cars.

    Night of the Disaster

    On the night in question Mr. Harding — who was working on his day off — was instructed to keep the locomotive engine on and leave it parked, held by its airbrakes and a handbrake, while he went to a hotel to catch a few hours' sleep.

    Then a fire broke out on the locomotive and was put out by local firemen who shut down the locomotive and called MMA.

    "Then the MMA dispatcher called Harding… and Harding says 'do you want me to go out and check?'…and they told him 'no, we got this'. So he went back to sleep," Mr. Edler told Sputnik.

    ​But because the locomotive had been shut down the airbrakes failed and the handbrake was unable to hold the 74-car convoy in place. At 1am the train started rolling and 15 minutes later it derailed on the bend in the center of downtown Lac-Megantic  and caught fire.

    Thirty of those who died were enjoying a night out at the Musi-Cafe bar, including Genevieve Breton, 28, an aspiring singer and performer.

    "I was at home and my house and about 1,000 feet from the track. The train was like a machine gun passing. It was really loud. My house is on a straight line but a quarter of a mile away is where it exploded. It was like a series of small bombs and then during the night there were two big bombs and big orange mushroom clouds," Andre Blais, who is now a member of the Lac-Megantic Rail Safety Coalition, told Sputnik.

    He believes MMA put profits before people.

    "Lac-Mégantic is a town of 5,500 people and two-thirds of the people have Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Another 300 or 400 have left altogether. Downtown is like a desert," Mr. Blais told Sputnik.

    ​He said he blamed the Conservative government under Prime Minister Stephen Harper for deregulating the rail industry too much, but said the Liberals under Justin Trudeau had also failed to do enough to improve rail safety and he said there had been derailments in Ontario and other parts of Canada since the Lac-Megantic disaster.

    The Lac-Megantic Rail Safety Coalition is pushing for a rail bypass to be built so that trains would no longer pass through the town at all.

    'It's Your Train That Rolled Down​'

    On Monday, September 1, Quebec Superior Court Judge Gaetan Dumas began selecting jurors for the trial of Mr. Harding and his co-accused.

    One woman was excused from jury service after she broke down crying and said she personally knew many of the victims of the crash.

    The trial is being held in the town of Sherbrooke and the judge has said he wants a bilingual jury because the trial will be held in both English and French — the language of Quebec — and while Harding can only speak English, Labrie and Demaitre are French-speakers.

    The jury will be asked to listen to extensive audio tapes of conversations Harding had with his dispatcher back at MMA's head office.

    In one excerpt the dispatcher, identified to only as RJ, has to break the bad news to Harding, who had rung up from his hotel at around 3am.

    "Okay, but it's worse than that, my friend," says RJ.

    "Why?" asks Harding.

    "It's your train that rolled down," RJ tells him.

    "No, RJ," he replies.

    "Yes, sir," says RJ solemnly.

    "Holy f***…..she was f***ing secure…. How the f*** did that thing start to roll down, RJ?" says Harding.

    'Proper Public Inquiry Is Needed'

    The trial is expected to last until December but many people in Lac-Megantic and across North America are hoping Mr. Trudeau will call a public inquiry afterwards to examine the wider implications.

    "What is really needed is a proper public inquiry which brought this wreck about since it is broadly understood that this wreck was inevitable, given the kind of policy decisions that were taking place on the ground…I have always called it a wreck because it wasn't an accident," Mr. Edler told Sputnik.

    He said he feared that another disaster like Lac-Megantic might happen in another town in the US or Canada because the railroad industry continued to try and push down costs.

    "The railroad industry is aggressively pushing the envelope for single crew operations, they are pushing the envelope for more and more of these volatile oils being carried in equipment which has been shown to be inadequate to protect them, and now they are even pushing for trains with no crews whatsoever," Mr. Edler told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia, Iran Poised to Forge New Railroad Corridor Between Europe and Asia
    I Can't Believe It's Not Justin Trudeau! PM Gets Immortalized in Butter (PHOTOS)
    Canada, 10 Asian Nations Announce Talks on Free Trade Deal Without US
    Canada Could Successfully Cooperate With Russia in Energy Sector
    Tags:
    oil, deaths, railroad, explosion, fire, train, Justin Trudeau, Stephen Harper, Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, Canada, Quebec
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok