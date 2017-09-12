Want Better Sleep? Study Says Snoozing in Same Room With Pet Improves ZZZ's

If you're looking for a good night's sleep, you won't have to do much if you've got a pooch in your home. According to a study conducted by the Mayo Clinic, keeping pets in your bedroom could actually improve your quality of sleep.

"Most people assume having pets in the bedroom is a disruption," Lois Krahn, the lead researcher of the study, said in a statement. "We found that many people actually find comfort and a sense of security from sleeping with their pets."

Published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings, scientists examined the sleep habits of 40 adults, who did not have sleep disorders, and their dogs over a period of five months. With both participants wearing activity devices that tracked their sleep patterns, researchers determined that those who slept with their pup in the same room experienced a better quality of sleep.

"Today, many pet owners are away from their pets for much of the day, so they want to maximize their time with them when they are home," Krahn said. "Having them in the bedroom at night is an easy way to do that."

"And now pet owners can find comfort knowing it won't negatively impact their sleep," she added.

However, just because the study showed participants slept better when their dog was in the room doesn't mean that sleeping in the same bed as man's best friend is recommended. In fact, Krahn said that dog-lovers catching zzz's with their bud ended up suffering from not-so-great sleep.

So while sleeping with your little monster in the same bed isn't ideal, this study could be a good excuse for hitting the store to snatch up a comfy bed for the furball.