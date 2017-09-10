Holy Roller! Journalist Spots Pope Riding Batmobile in Colombia

A slip of the tongue by a Panamanian journalist caused Pope Francis to, figuratively speaking, switch rides with Batman during the pontiff’s visit to Colombia.

An accidental gaffe made by Panamanian journalist Castalia Pascual who was covering the visit of Pope Francis to Colombia caused social media users to wonder what the pontiff has in common with fictional superhero Batman, according to Sputnik Mundo.

Reporting live from Bogota, the journalist made a remark about thousands of people who flocked to the Colombian capital to witness the arrival of "the Pope in the Batmobile."

Cuando el frío te ataca y te imaginas a su Santidad @Pontifex_es en un batimovil. Es bueno reirse hasta de uno mismo. #FelizLunes pic.twitter.com/O7iYCg0KZ0 — Castalia Pascual F. (@CastaliaPascual) 4 сентября 2017 г.

​Pascual quickly realized her mistake and immediately corrected herself, but the vivid image of Pope Francis driving the high-tech ride of the famous comic book hero has already captivated the attention of Twitter users.

El Papa en su Batimovil por Colombia 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/QnHqjBof4P — Milton Ramirez (@miltonramflo) 4 сентября 2017 г.

​"Pope is ready to ride the Batmobile across Bogota like the knight of the night", one user quipped.

​Another user drew a picture of Pope asking for a white Batmobile.

​Pascual herself proved that she can take a joke, posting the TV report fragment featuring this gaffe on her Twitter account with a following comment – "When you’re cold and you imagine His Holiness in a Batmobile. It's good to laugh at yourself."

The appreciative Twitter users immediately responded to her tweet with a picture featuring Pascual and Pope Francis riding the Batmobile together.