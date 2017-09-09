Register
22:35 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Christelle Néant

    Sick of Fake News, Brave French Woman Heads to Donbass in Search for Truth

    © Photo: Igor Dyda
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 19090

    Christelle Neant, a Frenchwoman who got sick of the 'pro-Kiev propaganda' she found in French media about the conflict in eastern Ukraine, decided to travel to the war-torn region to find out what was really going on. She spoke to Sputnik about what she discovered.

    Tired of watching mainstream media coverage on the 'slow-burning' civil war in the Donbass, Neant traveled to Donetsk in March 2016, and ended up staying ever since. She got a job at DONi News, the Donetsk People's Republic's official international news agency. The portal serves as a source of information and contact center for journalists and foreign visitors looking to find out about the real situation from on the ground in the region.

    Speaking to Sputnik France, Neant shared her impressions about the people she's met, and the conflict which presently seems to have no end in sight.

    "I did this to refute what's written by most media outlets, particularly French ones. They publish a lot of nonsense and plain lies about this conflict. My goal is to show the reality on the ground," she said, explaining her decision to work for DONi. Neant is also a contributor for the French anti-mainstream news resource AgoraVox.

    Donbass people's militia fighters during training at the Krasny Partizan border checkpoint
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Kiev Should Amend Law on Donbass Special Status Before Deployment of UN Peacekeepers - Russian Envoy
    Neant said that she wanted to listen to and give voice to the region's residents, "whom the regime in Kiev calls terrorists simply because they refused to recognize the Maidan coup d'état."

    Commenting on the conflict in the region, the journalist said that notwithstanding the Minsk agreements, "the Ukrainian army and especially the ultranationalist battalions (if not to say neo-Nazis) do not observe the cease-fire regime." 

    This was the case in spite of rigorous efforts by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to observe the ceasefire, she added.

    "DPR and LPR command severely punishes any unjustified violations of the ceasefire regime, because authorities in both republics support a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and soldiers strictly abide by the ceasefire," Neant said.

    The journalist stressed that from on the ground in Donetsk, it's obvious that Kiev is deliberately trying to delay or even sabotage the Minsk contact group's meetings through "intensified bombing by the Ukrainian army on the eve or even the day of the meetings, after which they can complain that the ceasefire is not being observed."

    Christelle Néant
    © Photo: Dawid Hudziec
    Christelle Néant

    Furthermore, Neant believes that all the recent initiatives by the Ukrainian side confirm that Kiev now hopes to break with the Minsk agreements "and to reestablish control over the Donbass through the use of force," even though local civilians unanimously favor a peaceful settlement. 

    Ukrainian servicemen deploy a weapon at the beach of the Azov Sea in Shyrokyne, eastern Ukraine
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Putin Warns US Against Lethal Arms Deliveries to Ukraine
    Such appetites in Kiev could be supported by Washington, especially if the latter starts supplying Ukraine with lethal weapons, the journalist worries. "As soon as the US officially starts delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine, Kiev will launch an offensive against the Donbass, confident of its support from Washington," she said.

    Commenting on the claims in Kiev, Europe and Washington that Russia is behind the entire conflict in the Donbass, Neant stressed that these were absolutely absurd to hear for someone that's actually on the ground in the region.

    "I have been here for 18 months, and have not seen a single Russian military unit, nor any equipment belonging to the Russian army. Russia cannot 'return' something it has not taken," the journalist stressed, commenting on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent remarks that anti-Russian sanctions would be lifted as soon as the Donbass was returned to Ukraine.

    "Mrs. Merkel's position contradicts the UN Charter and the right of people to self-determination. Taking account of the fact that Russia did not seize Ukraine, these sanctions are completely illegal and illegitimate. Russia is being punished for something it is not responsible for," she added.

    Christelle Néant
    © Photo: Christelle Néant
    Christelle Néant

    Neant mused that unfortunately, the views of the majority of the local population in the Donbass apparently don't coincide with those of the Western-led 'world community', since people do not want to return to a Ukraine that's waging a war against its own population and imposing an economic, administrative and energy blockade against them.

    "One day on the front, a DPR soldier told me: 'I can never again live under the flag of a country that's trying to kill me every day'. One could not put it more precisely," Neant said.

    Asked about her plans for the future, the journalist said: "I want to stay here, even and especially after the war. I have met wonderful people here who defend the same values as myself – people with big hearts who have become like a second family for me." 

    Tags:
    truth seeker, Donetsk People’s Republic, Christelle Neant, Ukraine, Donbass
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The 20 Most Beautiful Countries in the World According to Rough Guides
    #MustVisit: The 20 Most Beautiful Countries According to Rough Guides
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok