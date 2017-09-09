Burn, Baby, Burn! The Fiery Beauties of Burning Man 2017 (PHOTOS)

The Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada is a magnet for thousands and thousands of people seeking self-expression, and being there is like landing on another planet or a teleporting to a parallel Universe. Beauty queens took their opportunity to steal the show at the event this year. These folks really rocked the place.

While some ladies dressed up in the most mind-bending outfits, others let their body do the talking. But enough with descriptions: a picture is worth a thousand words.

The organizers describe the event as an experiment in community and art, influenced by 10 main principles, including "radical inclusion" and community cooperation, "radical self-expression" and "radical self-reliance."

Burning Man was held for the first time in 1986 on Baker Beach in San Francisco and attracted only 20 people.

The event takes its name from its culmination, the ritual burning of a large wooden effigy ("the Man") that traditionally occurs on the Saturday evening of the festival.

The festival covers an area of over 5.5 square miles of desert.

Those taking part in Burning Man are called burners. Every year, they spend $35 million in Nevada on food and accommodation during the festival. The area of the festival comprises numerous camps. The festival-goers use art-cars and bicycles to move around the territory.