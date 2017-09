The Emmy Awards attract considerable media attention not just because of the artistic accomplishments toasted during these events, but also because of the somewhat eccentric fashion sense of those in attendance.

A week ahead of the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, scheduled to be held on September 17, people are starting to wonder what the stars walking on the red carpet will be wearing.

Here’s a brief recap of the more extravagant outfits worn by celebrities at previous Emmy Awards ceremonies.