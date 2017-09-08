Register
22:22 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Exhibition of the photos of the finalists of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography in Moscow

    Stenin Int'l Photo Contest Winner Tells How Selfies Promote Narcissism

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 35 0 0

    A Serbian photographer named Jelena Jankovic, the winner of one of the top awards at the annual Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, explained that selfie culture actually helps to promote narcissism.

    Jelena Jankovic won 1st place in the My Planet category at the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest with her photo called “Selfie Culture” – an image snapped at the Massive attack concert at the Croatian city of Pula, that features a young couple who turned their backs on the stage during the performance to make a selfie.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Jankovic explained how “selfie culture” helps promote narcissism.

    "Selfie culture has helped to promote narcissism, which is no longer treated as a negative phenomenon. This behavior has become the norm; it gets better: if you don’t make selfies, you don’t fit in. Everything gets documented: where and with whom you have been, how you spent your summer and winter vacations. But what does our inner world really look like? Where is the truth in all this? A person loses touch with real life which is not as easy and beautiful as a photo subjected to filters," the photographer said.

    At the exhibition of Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest finalists' works at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Spain's Alejandro Martinez Velez Wins Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest
    Jankovic also said that this award is a great honor to her as "Andrei Stenin was an excellent photo correspondent who died in the line of duty."

    "I’m glad that Russia created this contest and gave the chance for young authors to show their works to the public," she said.

    The annual Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, founded in 2014 by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, is a competition for young photojournalists

    The goal of the contest, held in memory of the late photojournalist Andrei Stenin who was killed during an editorial assignment in eastern Ukraine, is to support young photographers and to promote the goals of contemporary photojournalism.

    Related:

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest Entrant Wins Special Red Cross Award
    Stenin Int'l Photo Contest 2017: Winning Entries by Prodigy Photographers
    Tags:
    selfie, winner, award, contest, photography, Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, Andrei Stenin, Serbia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok