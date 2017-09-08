New Map Shows All You Need to Know About US Natural Disasters

A Twitter user named Sean McGahan came up with a ‘climatic’ map of the United States, which details the wide range of natural disasters and dangerous weather phenomena America has to contend with. The map, titled ‘America the Beautiful’, shows which areas of the United States are ‘on fire’ and where the ‘Nightmare Tornado Zone’ is located.
#ScienceNotPrayer #wildfire #earthquake #tornado #flooding #EndlessWinter #hurricane #Irma #HurricaneIrma #jose #HurricaneJose pic.twitter.com/SwCPrXyvZz— Sean McGahan (@SPMCmedia) 8 сентября 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)