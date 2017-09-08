Register
17:49 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Quality control operator of the Spanish publishing outfit Siloe Luis Miguel works on cloning the illustrated codex hand-written manuscript Voynich in Burgos on August 9, 2016.

    Voynich Manuscript Mystery Solved? It's a Female Gynecology Guide, Expert Claims

    © AFP 2017/ Cesar Manso
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 35 0 0

    Ever since 1912, researchers have attempted to unravel the mystery of the Voynich manuscript, a six-centuries-old document that some believe has magical powers - but now, an expert on medieval manuscripts believes he's found the answer.

    For over a century, researchers have been trying to decipher the Voynich manuscript, a 600-year-old document often described as the world's most mysterious medieval text. Now, one British academic claims they have solved the riddle — the peculiar document is in fact a mere health manual for "well-to-do" women wishing to treat gynecological conditions, which identifies various herbal remedies.

    ​The manuscript is full of exotic illustrations of plants, stars, mysterious human figures and mythological animals, as well as many pages written in an unknown language, and has long-baffled scholars, cryptographers and codebreakers alike — several theories and interpretations have abounded over its meaning, although a conclusive interpretation has proven elusive.

    Many will likely be disappointed at its mundane explanation.

    Nude Women, Healing Plants

    Nicholas Gibbs, an expert on medieval medical manuscripts, reached his relatively humdrum resolution after discovering the text is written in Latin ligatures — text developed as a "shortcut" (much like journalist shorthand) in Roman times.

    Ampersands (&) arise from Latin ligatures, as they are visual conglomerations of the letters "e" and "t" — "et," the Latin for "and."

    Luis Miguel quality control operator of the Spanish publishing Siloe working on cloning the 'Codex Voynich' Yale University, in Burgos province on August 9, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ CESAR MANSO
    Luis Miguel quality control operator of the Spanish publishing Siloe working on cloning the 'Codex Voynich' Yale University, in Burgos province on August 9, 2016.

    Moreover, Gibbs has concluded Voynich was a "crooked book dealer" who deliberately encouraged the "crackpots and conspiracy theories" that have swirled around the text for over a century. 

    The book's intriguing mix of elegant writing and drawings of strange plants and naked women has some believing it holds magical powers.

    A page from the mysterious Voynich manuscript, which is undeciphered to this day.
    © Wikipedia/
    A page from the mysterious Voynich manuscript, which is undeciphered to this day.

    Gibbs stated that by studying medieval Latin, it became obvious each character in the Voynich manuscript represented an abbreviated word, not a letter — and when translated, the text outlines standard medical information. 

    He believes the accompanying images of nude women and healing plants also suggested the text referred to aromatherapy, practised by Greek healer Hippocrates and Roman naturalist Pliny the Elder — and the illustrations of plant remedies, Zodiac charts and instructions on thermal baths indicate whoever wrote the document had a good understanding of medieval medicine.

    Baths in particular were a healing remedy practised by Greeks and Romans and throughout the Middle Ages — curing gynecological complaints and other female diseases often involved "taking the waters" by bathing or ingesting.

    A page from the mysterious Voynich manuscript, which is undeciphered to this day.
    © Wikipedia/
    A page from the mysterious Voynich manuscript, which is undeciphered to this day.

    Nonetheless, despite Gibbs' apparent breakthrough — the culmination of three years' research — he remains unable to fully translate every recipe, as the manuscript is missing its index.

    An Enduring Mystery

    The 15th century cryptic work is named after Wilfrid Voynich, a Polish book dealer who purchased it in 1912. Voynich himself alleged it had been written by Roger Bacon, a 13th century friar and philosopher who concealed his works with code, so the religious establishment couldn't decipher what he'd written — although that theory was jettisoned when the manuscript was carbon dated and found to have originated between 1404 — 1438.

    A page from the mysterious Voynich manuscript, which is undeciphered to this day.
    © Wikipedia/
    A page from the mysterious Voynich manuscript, which is undeciphered to this day.

    Over time it has attained a mythological reputation, featuring in hit computer game Assassin's Creed, as well as the Indiana Jones novels — Jones decodes the manuscript, and uses it to find the Philosopher's Stone.

    Other have suggested it's the work of Leonardo da Vinci as a boy, or secret Cathars, or even the lost tribe of Israel. Some less sober voices have claimed it's the work of aliens, and possesses magical powers.

    The text is now held in the Beinecke Library at Yale University.

    Related:

    A Book No One Can Read: Mystery of 600-Year-Old Voynich Manuscript
    Wrath of the Sun: Astronomers Solve Mystery of ‘Stealth’ Solar Eruptions
    Woman of Mystery: Ancient Venus May Have Had an Ocean of Water
    A Mystery Wrapped in a Riddle Inside an Enigma: Churchill Believed in Aliens
    Tags:
    healing, Voynich manuscript, mystery, health
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Sovereignty Now
    Sovereignty Now
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok