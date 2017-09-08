Register
17:49 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photo taken on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Pilar Abel, right, talks to journalists next to her lawyer Enrique Blanquez during a news conference in Madrid, where she claimed to be the daughter of eccentric artist Salvador Dali

    In Pursuit of Dali's Genes: Great Artist 'Would Have Liked' Being Resurrected

    © AP Photo/ Francisco Seco
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 147 0 0

    Family and friends of the late Salvador Dali knew from the very beginning that the Spanish tarot card reader Maria Pilar Abel was not his daughter, the artist's friend Carlos Velilla told Sputnik.

    Following a long legal battle, a DNA test has finally disproved the claim of Spanish tarot card reader Maria Pilar Abel, who claimed that surrealist painter Salvador Dali was her father.

    In July, Dali's body, which had been embalmed and laid in a crypt in the Dali Theatre and Museum in his home town of Figueres, was exhumed and DNA samples were taken.

    However, now the results are in and they prove categorically that Pilar Abel is not Dali's biological daughter, the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation said on Wednesday.

    Carlos Velilla, a Professor at the University of Barcelona who was a friend of Dali, told Sputnik that the revelation does not come as a shock to those who knew the artist personally.

    "It was clear from the beginning that she (Maria Pilar Abel) was not his daughter. We all knew it," Velilla said.

    In this May 21, 1973 file photo, Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali, presents his first Chrono-Hologram in Paris, France.
    © AP Photo/ Eustache Cardenas, File
    Salvador Dali: 10 Surreal Facts You Might Not Know About Bizarre Maestro
    Velilla said that Dali would have enjoyed the fuss surrounding his "resurrection."

    "He would have liked it because he always thought he was immortal, but they made a huge error."

    "Her [Pilar Abel's] mother started to say things to her, and she believed her. This story is very unpleasant for the reputation of a great artist. It was another level, they took a paternity test and in the end it was very clear that he is not her father."

    Velilla explained that he got to know Dali in the 1970's and they discussed many topics regarding art and philosophy.

    "In the year 1975, I was connected with his critic Santos Torroella and we went many times to his house in Port Gat and in Figuerres, also to the museum. He would talk about his projects and the paintings he would like to do. It was the world of surrealism, and I think he was a very intelligent artist when it came to psychology and science."

    "He knew all the important personalities and was concerned particularly with Freud and Kant and mathematics. He always knew what was going on all over the world. He always said that he was a better writer than he was an artist," Velilla told Sputnik.

    FIFA Ballon d'Or nominee Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid attends a press conference prior to the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014 at the Kongresshaus on January 12, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland
    © Fotobank.ru/Getty Images/
    Russian Artist Celebrates Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or by Painting His Portrait With Her Breasts
    Maria Pilar Abel Martinez, a tarot card reader who was born in Girona in 1956, had claimed to be the result of a liaison between Dali and her mother, Antonia. In 2015, she launched a court case against the Spanish Ministry of Finance, as the trustee of Dali's estate, and the Gala Dali Foundation. 

    If the test had proved that Pilar Abel was related to Dali, she would have been entitled to a share of his estate.

    When he was exhumed, it was reported that Dali's famous moustache had remained intact since the burial in 1989, and still "marking [the time of] 10 past 10," his embalmer said.

    Abel launched the campaign because her mother and grandmother had told her that she was related to Dali, but many experts familiar with Dali's life had cast doubt on the claim, since he showed no interest in having children and had an unusual attitude to sexuality.

    He married his muse Elena Ivanovna Diakonova, also known as Gala, in 1934, and they had no children. 

    The artist once claimed, "Great geniuses produce mediocre children, and I don't want to go through that experience."

    Related:

    Salvador Dali to be Exhumed After Woman Claims to Be His Lovechild
    Beauty Meets Decay: Street Artist Breathes Life Into Ruins
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Abracadabra! French Artist Tells Sputnik How He Hid the Louvre's Pyramid
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Tags:
    daughter, burial, body, exhumation, Salvador Dali
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Sovereignty Now
    Sovereignty Now
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok