Turd in the Window: Tinder 'Sh*t Slinger' Opens Up About Worst Date Ever

A woman claiming to be the one who got stuck in a window in an attempt to retrieve her excrement broke her silence on the worst Tinder date in the history of the internet, revealing that her crappy blunder had left her “cringing.”

A young woman was rescued by a fire brigade after she got trapped in her Tinder date's bathroom window while trying to reclaim poo she'd failed to flush and decided to throw away. This insane story of the woman's embarrassing first date went viral after the guy, Liam Smyth, launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the replacement of his window, which had been smashed during the epic rescue operation.

Much to the amusement of Reddit users, the woman, who dubbed herself the "Shirehampton sh*t slinger," wrote anonymously inabout her shameful gaffe and confessed it was the "worst Tinder date ever."

In an attempt to explain her weird behavior, the girl admitted she was thinking irrationally, adding it was just "a panic response." "It's not something I'm proud of," she replied to other users' comments.

"I was trying to be classy by not leaving sh*t in his toilet. It was just a terrible error of judgment," she wrote. According to her, she once read about a woman in a similar situation, who "wrapped the poo and put it in her bag," so she decided to act similarly. "I figured a sh*t in the garden, while weird, would not definitely be me." But within seconds she already knew she had made a terrible mistake.

After the woman failed to flush her feces, she attempted to toss it out the window. Unfortunately, it got stuck in a narrow window gap. She then chose to confess to her date Liam rather than leave. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to say," the unlucky Tinder date opened up to Redditors.

"I would have left, but I just couldn't do that to him. I make bad choices sometimes (!) but I like to think I'm not a bad person, and to me that would have been bad. I told him almost straight away, I couldn't lie about something like that," she explained.

She also revealed she was literally on her knees "cringing and apologizing" to Liam, who turned out to be a true gentleman. "He was so good about it though, just laughed with me rather than at me," the girl said.

After her unsuccessful attempt to reclaim the bothersome bowel movement from the window gap, the amateur gymnast spent "probably half an hour" suspended upside down before firemen came to her rescue.

Some Redditors wondered whether the pair planned to have a second date, and she revealed it has "already happened" — the two met to discuss the GoFundMe page. "We've met once more but I don't know what'll happen now. Neither of us thought it would get so big," the Tinder date wrote.

Many users expressed their sympathy and noted this could happen to anyone. "It has been weird. My college class is all talking about it, not knowing it's me," the girl replied to comments. However, she was happy that netizens across the world had a good laugh reading their story. "If I'm making people happy then I'm not going to complain," she added.