14:47 GMT +308 September 2017
    In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil.

    Deadly Zika Virus Could Prove Unlikely Ally in Brain Cancer Battle

    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    0 1910

    Clinical trials into the future use of the deadly Zika virus in the treatment of brain tumors could begin in 18 months, a leading scientist has revealed.

    Dr. Milan Chheda believes the mosquito-borne Zika virus could become an unlikely ally in the battle against brain cancer — including glioblastoma.

    He is among a group of academics from the United States who have already carried out groundbreaking research into the possibility of developing its potential even further.

    In an interview with Sputnik, the assistant professor of Medicine and Neurology at Washington University, admitted the early signs had already proved encouraging.

    "We could bring it to clinical trial for testing in about 18 months, but that's only if everything went perfectly, and everything went as expected. We are understanding more about how the Zika virus targets these cancer stem cells and, hopefully will continue to learn more as we progress," Dr. Milan Chheda told Sputnik.

    The scientist was quick to add a word of caution, however, saying:

    "We are under no illusions that this is going to be a total cure for it as the mice used in the trials still died. But the big breakthrough as far as we were concerned is that the use of the Zika virus resulted in an additional six weeks of extra survival, and we are now trying to do better."

    The Study: 'Encouraging Start'

    A study involving medical scientists from St. Louis and San Diego, California, began to test the Zika virus on glioblastoma, the most common kind of brain cancer as well as the most difficult to treat.

    Even after surgery and other therapies, it usually kills people — more than 12,000 each year in the United States alone — with a year of diagnosis. Senator John McCain announced in July he had been diagnosed with it. 

    In this Sept. 29, 2016 photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Brazil.
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    US Tech Firms Fight Zika With Smart Traps That Can ID Deadly Mosquito's Shadow

    The team found that exposing samples of human glioblastoma tumors grown in a dish to the Zika virus destroyed the cancer stem cells.

    When they tested the virus on ordinary brain cells from adults without cancer, they found that it didn't infect this tissue — which possibly explains why Zika rarely causes problems in adults.

    The study, published in The Journal of Experimental Medicine, explained the virus was tested on mice implanted with glioblastomas.

    Normally such mice would die within a month, Dr. Chheda, study co-author, told Sputnik, but those injected with Zika lived longer, with four out of nine mice still alive at two months.

    "It is unclear at this stage how this would translate to people as the disease affects mice differently to humans. But it is a start and has given us encouragement to consider it as a future treatment alongside radiation and chemotherapy," Dr. Chheda told Sputnik.

    "It is so frustrating to treat a patient as aggressively as we know how, only to see his or her tumor recur a few months later. We wondered whether nature could provide a weapon to target the cells most likely responsible for this return," he added.

    Neuro-Oncologist's Dream Come True

    Although there is still much work to be done, Dr. Chheda voiced his optimism that the "long-standing dream of neuro-oncologists" could now eventually be realized.

    Equally, Dr. Michael Diamond, professor of medicine, molecular microbiology, pathology and immunology at St. Louis, said: "We have guarded optimism about this treatment.

    "Our study is a first step towards the development of safe and effective strains of Zika virus that could become important tools in neuro-oncology and the treatment of glioblastoma. However, public health concerns will need t be addressed through pre-clinical testing and evaluations of the strains' ability to disseminate or revert to more virulent forms," Dr. Diamond said.

    The Epidemic

    Few will forget the distressing images of babies born with severe brain defects and abnormalities caused during the Zika epidemic in South America.

    It proved most dangerous in pregnant women and often resulted in many babies being born with microcephaly — tiny heads.

    A biologist places a recipient with larvae of aedes aegypti mosquitoes as he conducts a research on preventing the spread of the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at a control and prevention center in Guadalupe, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, March 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Daniel Becerril
    A biologist places a recipient with larvae of aedes aegypti mosquitoes as he conducts a research on preventing the spread of the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at a control and prevention center in Guadalupe, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, March 8, 2016

    Researchers discovered the virus was able to pass from blood into the brain, where it infects and kills stem cells, resulting in severe effects on developing brains.

    Recognizing its ability to infect brain stem cells, the academics hypothesized if it could be used to fight deadly brain cancers, many of which are caused  by mutated stem cells.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users' account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites' administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites' content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • "floods" the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn't follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn't broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user's access to the page or delete a user's account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user's account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

