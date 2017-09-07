Fantasy Returns: Twitter Reacts to George Michael's Posthumous Single

George Michael’s voice is back on the radio! The British pop singer’s first posthumous track “Fantasy” was released on September 7, leaving fans with mixed feelings.

A "new" single from George Michael premiered Thursday on Britain's BBC radio, eight months after his death on Christmas Day 2016.

The song called "Fantasy" is actually the singer's early 1990s B-side, which received a pop funk makeover. Shortly before his death, George asked sonic innovator Nile Rodgers, his good pal, to put a new face on the song.

Shortly after its release, Twitter was literally flooded with countless emotional messages of praise.

Fans have waited years for this. Boy, it was worth the wait. Fitting tribute too. #GeorgeMichael #Fantasy — Phil Marriott (@phil_marriott) 7 сентября 2017 г.

​Many fans noted how happy they were to hear George's voice again.

@nilerodgers It's brilliant and thank you for keeping George Michael's music alive and fresh! #fantasy — Bronco Billy (@broncobilly_7) 7 сентября 2017 г.

What a brilliant song, great hearing him sing again, what a great gift sent from him, always in our hearts & soul 💕💕#GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/OLdq1yQabY — tracie mcmath (@tracieful) 7 сентября 2017 г.

​The fresh and funky song made several fans shed a tear.

Thank you. Sir. Tears listening to it, its perfect — JS (@jen500cc) 7 сентября 2017 г.

​However, some listeners were less impressed by the remix.

The "new" George Michael song still sounds unfinished. I love Nile, but he really should have just left it alone. — Debbie M (@heavenstobetsie) 7 сентября 2017 г.

​Reacting to the fans' anxiousness regarding the song, Rodgers admitted he had experienced emotional uncertainty too.

You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one's heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine. Tears, uncertainty, happiness & #LOVE https://t.co/8cX4efAX1o — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) 7 сентября 2017 г.

​The American producer also expressed his gratitude for all the kind words fans addressed him.

The remake will be included on the October 20 re-release of "Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1/MTV Unplugged."