Register
19:05 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Child abuse

    Australian MP's Bravery After Revealing Ex-Husband's Child Porn Conviction

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 69 0 0

    Parliaments often hear emotive speeches, but few will match the harrowing tale delivered by an Australian politician after her estranged husband was jailed for possessing child pornography.

    Conservative MP Rachel Carling-Jenkins silenced Victoria's state parliament by outing her husband Gary Jenkins as a pedophile, following the discovery of an extensive collection of child porn material within their family home last year.

    Her life turned upside down, as Dr. Carling-Jenkins revealed how it was her son Terrence who found the pornography on his father's computer.

    Both went immediately to the police and he was subsequently convicted and jailed for possessing child exploitation images.

    In her speech, she described she is still haunted by the images of the little girls she saw.

    "The faces of the children are etched in my memory for eternity," Dr. Carling-Jenkins told parliament on Thursday, September 7.

    "I have been silent on this topic until now only because I would not do anything to interfere with police investigations or judicial proceedings, but these are completely over.

    "And so it is time to speak out on behalf of the voiceless and the vulnerable in this story: the victims," the politician said.

    "I pray that the police were able to identify and rescue as many of these poor helpless and vulnerable victims as possible. I find myself now unconsciously searching the faces of little girls that I see on the streets distressed when a face triggers a memory of a photo or a video of a little girl that I glimpsed in his collection.

    "These little girls have lost their innocence, their childhood and their control. These little girls would not have been abused if people like my ex-husband did not provide a market for that abuse," she said.

    Lives Turned Upside Down

    Visually impaired children walk in the National Association for the Blind premise in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    British Pedophile Arrested in India for Abusing Blind Children

    Dr. Carling-Jenkins questioned the sentence handed down, saying: "a few months in jail" and being on the child sex offender list was not sufficient punishment given the seriousness of the crimes committed.

    Stressing she never had suspicions her husband was addicted to child pornography, the politician confessed that she had no regrets as a mother or a wife in reporting and exposing this "dreadful crime."

    "My son Terrence has no regrets either, but make no mistake, our lives were turned upside down that day of the discovery. My marriage ended instantly and I left home the day I made that discovery and I have not returned to the family home since, except to pick up belongings," she told parliament.

    Despite being left financially and mentally abused by her husband's actions, Dr. Carling-Jenkins said her nightmare continues as her ex-husband is refusing to sign divorce papers.

    "I ceased all support the day I discovered that Gary had perpetrated such a horrendous crime. Unfortunately, in true felonious style, he has used out time apart to abuse me financially, emotionally and psychologically."

    The MP revealed he had also made repeated attempts to contact her son despite having had little interest or investment in him previously.

    As she left the parliamentary chamber, the Conservative politician was hugged by fellow MPs.

    Related:

    Australian Elementary School Teacher Accused of Publishing Child Pornography
    Sexual Offences Against Children Sweep Australia’s Military
    3 Former Australian PMs Accused of Participating in ‘VIP Pedophile Ring’
    Tags:
    pedophile, sex abuse, child porn, Australian Parliament, Rachel Carling-Jenkins, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok