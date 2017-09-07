Register
03:55 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands.

    ‘Barbuda is Barely Habitable,’ After Hurricane Irma, Prime Minister Says

    © AP Photo/ NOAA
    Life
    Get short URL
    164011

    Hurricane Irma unleashed its wrath on the Caribbean island of Barbuda this morning. Barbuda, which sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, is mostly flat, at most 125 feet above sea level, and is home to about 1,600 people, according to the 2011 Census.

    Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne said in an interview with ABS Television, "The extent of the destruction on Barbuda is unprecedented," and estimated that 60 percent of the island's population has been left homeless. 

    "Barbuda is barely habitable," he added. "It is a total devastation — Barbuda now is literally a rubble."

    Irma, with its winds as powerful as 185 miles per hour, is nearing the island of Puerto Rico and is also forecast to hit Florida on Saturday night. The storm is currently a Category 5 storm, the highest on the hurricane scale, making it one of the most powerful storms the Atlantic has ever experienced.

    The storm has killed at least nine people so far, most of them in the French Caribbean. At least two people have died on the island of St Barts, and six people lost their lives on St Martin. An infant in Barbuda was killed as the child's mother tried to escape their home during the storm.

    St Barts Senator Michel Magras commented on the hurricane's destruction, saying, "I am shocked by the monster that covers us. The island is devastated, it is apocalyptic, a lot of damage, many roofs destroyed," the UK Express reports.

    St Barts resident Alex Jacqua also commented on the colossal storm, saying, "The house shakes, it moves, this is Hiroshima. We've just been deprived of electricity. It feels like a war, the wind is very strong, you hear a lot of noise everywhere, the windows vibrate, and we still have four to five hours to go."

     

    Related:

    Paging Daddy Warbucks! FEMA Low on Cash as Hurricane Irma Approaches Florida
    S Carolina Declares State of Emergency Amid Hurricane Irma Approaches US
    Hurricane Irma to Affect Whole of Florida - Governor
    Republicans, Democrats Split if Trump Did Enough for Hurricane Harvey Relief
    Hurricane Irma Approaches Puerto Rico - US National Hurricane Center
    Tags:
    destruction, Category 5 Hurricane, Hurricane Irma, Caribbean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok