'It Was Me-ow!' Cats Cosplaying Game of Thrones' Olenna Tyrell Invade Twitter

This is what happens when two of the most popular things on the internet – cats and Game of Thrones – come together.

Game of Thrones' Season 7 is over, but the craze for the series is only getting bigger by the day. The confession Lady Olenna Tyrell made right before dying of poison, which she became one of the brightest moments of this year's season, turned into a meme, thanks to creative minds of Twitter users.

"Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." pic.twitter.com/7XxFfMMh78 — 🌈Danuel Fetizanan🌈 (@DanuelFetizanan) 15 августа 2017 г.

​A large-scale flash mob launched across the network features countless pictures of cats parodying "The Queen of Thornes" style. ​The gist of the joke is to find a cat, give it Olenna treatment and post the pic accompanied with the sharp-witted granny's crucial words, "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me."

To make their pets as similar to the head of the Tyrell house as possible, Twitter users did not hesitate to use literally everything: curtains, caps, garbage cans and even slices of bread.

​A few people even used dogs to impersonate the character, but their villainous intentions are not so convincing.