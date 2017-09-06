'You Are Not Alone:' Humanity Sends Message to Intelligent Extraterrestrial Life

On September 5, NASA announced the winner of a contest to send a message of peace and friendship to the Voyager spacecraft launched on September 5, 1977.
A team from the Voyager space mission staff picked ten messages of goodwill from over 30,000 entries tweeted with #MessageToVoyager. After a round of public voting, one that got the highest number of votes was selected.
NASA announced the winning message and its author, Oliver Jenkins, in a tweet.
.@WilliamShatner just sent humanity’s #MessageToVoyager to space: "We offer friendship across the stars. You are not alone." —@Asperger_Nerd pic.twitter.com/bXJy0jDRHU— NASA (@NASA) 5 сентября 2017 г.
Jenkins, who later dubbed himself an "ambassador of Earth," expressed his gratitude for this choice.
Honoured to be chosen to represent Earth in message form. I hope the message of peace and friendship spreads across the universe.— Oliver🚂 🐯 🦖🏎️☮ (@Asperger_Nerd) 5 сентября 2017 г.
Actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" series and movies, read the winning message, which was sent to Voyager 1 from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California via Deep Space Network antenna DSS63 just outside of Madrid.
