'You Are Not Alone:' Humanity Sends Message to Intelligent Extraterrestrial Life

William Shatner, a.k.a. the Star Treck’s OG Captain Kirk, beamed the best message of goodwill to Voyager 1, which has been exploring the outer planets for 40 years.

On September 5, NASA announced the winner of a contest to send a message of peace and friendship to the Voyager spacecraft launched on September 5, 1977.

A team from the Voyager space mission staff picked ten messages of goodwill from over 30,000 entries tweeted with #MessageToVoyager. After a round of public voting, one that got the highest number of votes was selected.

NASA announced the winning message and its author, Oliver Jenkins, in a tweet.

​Jenkins, who later dubbed himself an "ambassador of Earth," expressed his gratitude for this choice.

Honoured to be chosen to represent Earth in message form. I hope the message of peace and friendship spreads across the universe. — Oliver🚂 🐯 🦖🏎️☮ (@Asperger_Nerd) 5 сентября 2017 г.

​Actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" series and movies, read the winning message, which was sent to Voyager 1 from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California via Deep Space Network antenna DSS63 just outside of Madrid.