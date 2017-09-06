Ex-Gay Porn Star Working as German Spy on Trial for Pretending Terrorist for Fun

Curious ideas can occur in a person's mind during a boring weekend. For instance, a former Germany intelligence officer, father of four and former gay porn actor, Roque M., who was tasked with monitoring Islamist activities as part of his job, pretended to be a terrorist plotting an attack while chatting online.

During his interrogation, the man said that his job was "a lot of fun," but on the weekends he got bored and therefore decided to play the role of a terrorist in online chatrooms.

The 52-year-old intelligence agent was arrested in November 2016 and is currently facing a court trial.

At the same time, prosecutors had to drop most of the charges, as they found no proof of an attack plot or any connections to terrorist groups.

The suspect himself confessed that he never personally met with any Islamists and "would never do that."

"The whole thing was like a game," the suspect said, cited by DPA news agency.

Earlier, the inquiry into his case revealed that the man had been working as a gay porn actor before he was employed by a government surveillance agency. There were also suspicions that the man could be mentally ill and have a serious psychologic disorder.