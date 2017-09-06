Madonna Takes to Twitter to Convince FedEx of Her Identity (PHOTO)

Madonna has not been able to get her FedEx delivery in Lisbon, Portugal because the service does not actually believe she is the "Beautiful Stranger" she claims she is.

The Pop icon expressed her frustration over her week-long debacle with the FedEx delivery service and took her anger public to the medium of twitter. Her tweet was shared 12,000 times. Turns out, being a celebrity does not guarantee immunity from tough fights with the service industry.

When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49 — Madonna (@Madonna) 5 сентября 2017 г.

After half an hour the corporation responded to her passage, vowing to solve the issue.

Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) 5 сентября 2017 г.

​The singer has recently said that she has moved to Portugal and feels happy about her decision. According to Madonna's post, she is working on her new movie "Loved".