Stowaway Scorpion Delays Glasgow-Bound Plane in Paris

The venomous intruder was initially discovered crawling over seats on flight EZY6883 from Glasgow to Paris on Monday.
The flight was then held after the arachnid was seen again by a cleaner.
“EasyJet can confirm that a passenger reported to crew that a scorpion was onboard flight EZY6883 from Glasgow to Paris, Charles de Gaulle," read a statement from the company.
“The safety and comfort of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority so, as a precaution, the aircraft will be fumigated before its next flight, EZY6884 to Glasgow, which is delayed overnight as a result. Although this is outside of our control, we would like [to] apologisees for any inconvenience to passengers,” the airline said in a statement.
You having a laugh @easyJet pic.twitter.com/hzp84cU8b7— Graham Mckinnon (@GrahamMckinnon) 4 сентября 2017 г.
It added that passengers were being offered overnight accommodation in nearby hotels.
In April a Canadian man said he was stung by a scorpion while travelling on a United Airlines flight from Houston, Texas, to Calgary, in Canada.
While painful and occasionally requiring medical treatment, most scorpion stings are harmless to humans.
