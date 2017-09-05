Stowaway Scorpion Delays Glasgow-Bound Plane in Paris

An EasyJet flight from Paris to Glasgow was postponed overnight and fumigated after a passenger on a preceding flight spotted a scorpion on board and alerted the cabin crew.

​The venomous intruder was initially discovered crawling over seats on flight EZY6883 from Glasgow to Paris on Monday.

The flight was then held after the arachnid was seen again by a cleaner.

The plane is now sitting on the tarmac at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport before its rescheduled departure later on Tuesday, officials said.

“EasyJet can confirm that a passenger reported to crew that a scorpion was onboard flight EZY6883 from Glasgow to Paris, Charles de Gaulle," read a statement from the company.

“The safety and comfort of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority so, as a precaution, the aircraft will be fumigated before its next flight, EZY6884 to Glasgow, which is delayed overnight as a result. Although this is outside of our control, we would like [to] apologisees for any inconvenience to passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

​It added that passengers were being offered overnight accommodation in nearby hotels.

In April a Canadian man said he was stung by a scorpion while travelling on a United Airlines flight from Houston, Texas, to Calgary, in Canada.

While painful and occasionally requiring medical treatment, most scorpion stings are harmless to humans.