Fashion Club: Merkel-Wagenknecht Standoff Reaches New Unexpected Level

The standoff between a member of Germany's Left Party, Sahra Wagenknecht, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has taken on a new dimension.

The two politicians not only compete in domestic politics, but also seem to be turning into rivals in a quite unexpected field: fashion!

Following the yesterday's debate that took place ahead of the parliamentary election in Germany, social media user named Christoph Strack posted on his Twitter a picture of the two women in similar red outfits.

"#Merkel vigorously stands against the SPD, while #Wagenknecht competes with the Chancellor," Strack wrote.

#Merkel kräftig gegen die SPD, #Wagenknecht kämpferisch gegen die Kanzlerin. Gleich Gabriel… Wahlkampf auch im Plenum des Bundestages. pic.twitter.com/xFqvGyctFC — Christoph Strack (@Strack_C) 5 сентября 2017 г.

While the two politicians often disagree when it comes to the political situation in Germany, they still seem to have something in common: their taste in clothes.

Look at the pictures and choose who wore it better.