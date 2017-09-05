Register
18:35 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Actors Daniel Craig, right, and Dame Judi Dench pose for photographs at the photo call for the new James Bond film titled Skyfall.

    Senior Sex: 'Don’t Give Up' Even When You Are 80, Says James Bond 'Spymaster' M

    © AP Photo/
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 369 0 0

    An elderly gentleman is asked by his wife if he would like to experience 'super sex?' After thinking for a few minutes, he slowly replies "okay, what type of soup is it?" Joking aside, however, pursuing an active and healthy sex life is now firmly on the agenda for growing numbers of people aged in their 70s and 80s.

    Championing the cause is none other than Dame Judi Dench, well known for her role as M in the James Bond franchise, who says her fellow octogenarians should be encouraged to continue to enjoy those special, tender moments of intimacy.

    Ironically her campaign comes after taking on the role of Queen Victoria in her latest film Victoria and Abdul which explores the special relationship the British Monarch struck up with an Indian clerk Abdul Karim, in her later years.

    The movie traces how Victoria, then 68, became besotted with Karim, 24, who taught her Urdu and became her close friend and confidante much to the anger of her children and servants.

    Does Desire Ever Go? 

    The 82-year-old actress demonstrates that Victoria's infatuation with the clerk demonstrates romance and intimacy is not just the domain of the young.

    "Well, of course, you still feel desire. Does that ever go? To the older reader, I would say 'Don't give up'," speaking of her own experiences, the Oscar-winning star confessed.

    Dame Dench's love life was recently revived when she became involved with conservationist David Mills, 73. Her husband of 30 years, Michael Williams died from cancer in 2001.

    "One hot night during the summer we swam and had a glass of champagne in the garden and I said 'this is so fantastic.' I get overexcited about things, I love having a laugh," she said in an interview.

    Never Too Late

    Indeed her argument for older generations to keep their sexual desire alive was echoed in a recent report by Manchester University's school of social sciences, which found that the emotional side of sex appeared more fulfilling for people over 80.

    Some 7,000 people responded to the questionnaire, more than half the men (54 percent) and nearly a third of women, over the age of 70, said they were still sexually active. One third of this group admitted they had frequent sex — defined as at least twice a month.

    Older couple
    CC0 / Pixabay
    "We hope our findings improve public health by countering stereotypes and misconceptions about late life sexuality, and offer older people a reference against which they may relate their own experiences and expectations," Dr. David Lee, the author of the study, said.

    It appears older people are a lot friskier than some younger people may have thought as another report found that 74 percent of women and 72 percent of men between 75 and 85 said satisfactory sex was essential to maintaining a relationship.

    Related:

    Cheers to That! Heavy Drinkers Likely to Live to 85 and Avoid Dementia
    Knockin’ Boots: Study Says Regular Sex Can Boost Brain Function After 50
    Sacre Bleu! French Scientists Warn Sex Could End in Dying of Embarrassment
    Tags:
    sexual activity, sex life, elderly, movie, film, health, sex, Dame Judi Dench
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok