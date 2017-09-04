Register
15:19 GMT +304 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Housing, Sweden

    Sweden to Build Whole New Cities to Lodge Migrants, Solve Housing Crisis

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / La Citta Vita / Housing, Sweden
    Life
    Get short URL
    128515

    To solve its housing crisis of nightmarish proportions exacerbated by the dramatic influx of immigrants, the Swedish government is poised to build nine new cities with about 100,000 homes across the country.

    However paradoxical it may sound, Sweden, one of Europe's most sparsely-populated countries, is suffering from an acute housing shortage, which has been aggravated by the recent years' migrant crisis. To accommodate tens of thousands of "new Swedes," the Swedish government plans to found nine new cities in an unparalleled construction campaign.

    In 2016, Sweden's population rose by almost 1.5 percent, exceeding the symbolic 10 million mark and making it the largest population increase across the EU after only Luxembourg. That year, Sweden's population rose by 144,000 inhabitants, the main reason being immigration.

    Satellite dishes are pictured on balconies at the Hovsjoe district in south-western Soedertaelje.The district is dominated heavily by people with different ethnic background than Swedish, in particular Assyrians / Syrians, Sweden Finns and Armenians.
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    There's No Place Like Home: 'New Swedes' to Move Into Cities of Their Own
    In addition to posing severe integration problems, this dramatic influx has exacerbated the housing crisis that has plagued the Nordic country in past years. According to previous estimates, a total of 710,000 new homes will be needed in Sweden by 2025. The newcomers rank as one of the most vulnerable groups that have a particularly difficult time finding housing and are therefore likely to become the foremost targets of the new housing program.

    Last week, Housing Minister Peter Eriksson of the Green Party presented nine areas in six municipalities, which were selected for the construction of sustainable urban areas and cities.

    "All in all, it's about 100,000 new homes," Peter Eriksson said, as quoted by the Swedish daily Expressen. "The idea is that the state should be able to remedy maintenance obstacles by developing new infrastructure. It is about new railway tracks, stations and support for innovations," Eriksson added, referring to two new railways in the city of Uppsala as an example.

    Meanwhile, the idea of infrastructural expansion was earlier this year presented by Göran Cars, a professor in urban planning at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), who argued that the congestion of urban areas has likely reached its peak and advocated investing in "brand-new city formations."

    "After all, we have not built a new city in Sweden for a hundred years," Göran Cars told Swedish Radio earlier this year.

    Red cottages, Fjärdlång, Stockholm (Sweden)
    © Flickr/ Tommie Hansen
    Sweden Advised to Set Up Hong Kong-Style 'Free Zone' for Migrants
    At present, the most likely candidate for expansion is Landvetter, which is strategically located between Gothenburg and Borås and is one of the fastest growing areas in the country and is projected to become a city with 25,000 inhabitants. Another one is so-called Nysala, which is a portmanteau name for the municipalities of Uppsala and Nydal north of Stockholm.

    Perhaps the most striking feature of the plan is to create "mixed" neighborhoods with different types of housing and keep the rent down for better integration.

    This triggered the skepticism of many experts and social media users, who drew suggestive parallels with the notorious Miljonprogrammet ("Million Program"), which was an ambitious housing project that ran between 1965-75. As the name suggests, over a million new homes were built in the course of the Million Program to lodge the lowest-income groups and the rural population flooding the cities. The Million Program has since been blamed for the emergence of blighted areas in major cities.

    ​This time, "new Swedes" are likely to become the primary inhabitants of future cities. In 2016 alone, 70,000 asylum-seekers were grated residence permits in Sweden and became eligible to receive homes in Swedish municipalities, with the demand peaking in the Stockholm metropolitan area.

    ​Meanwhile, Stockholm's notoriously long queue for rent-controlled housing is a candidate for the Guinness Book of World Records. It takes an average of nine years to be granted a rent-controlled property, with the waiting period reaching as much as two decades in some of the most popular neighborhoods. Incidentally, Sweden was identified as Europe's most expensive country for construction by the economic daily Dagens Industri.

    ​As of now, Säffle and Oxelösund, which were granted urban rights in 1951, are Sweden's youngest towns.

    Related:

    Urban Jungle: Swedish Ghettos Too Dangerous for Police
    Stockholm Growing Faster Than China, Rural Sweden Degenerating Into 'Junk Space'
    Swedish Star Reporter Finds War-Ravaged Mosul Safer for Women Than Stockholm
    Church of Sweden Caught Sheltering Illegal Migrants Amid Projected Influx
    Honk Honk! Sweden Turns to Clowns to Promote Integration
    Like a House of Cards: 'Cheap' Modular Homes Flop in Sweden
    Full House: Sweden Using Scrapped Containers as Homes
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, housing, housing crisis, Stockholm, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok