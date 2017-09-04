Register
15:19 GMT +304 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Singer Eduard Khil live in concert at 16 Tons Club, Moscow, 2010

    Internet Sensation Mr Trololo: Google Doodle Celebrates Eduard Khil’s Birthday

    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 9830

    Unknown outside the Soviet Union at his peak, Russian baritone singer Eduard Khil - whose singing performance became a viral sensation in 2009 – is featured in today’s Google Doodle. And it is an incredibly catchy one.

    September 4 would’ve marked the 83rd birthday of Eduard Khil, who despite his towering success in the Soviet Union, was largely unknown to Western audiences until 2009, when a video of a 1976 performance of "I am very glad, as I'm finally returning back home" unusually resurfaced and became a viral sensation.

    'Trololo'

    By 2010, the song — which become known as 'Trololo' due to Khil's unique singing style — had its own website, which racked up over three million views in its first month of operation, and featured in popular international television shows.

    The song, written by Arkady Ostrovsky, originally had lyrics about a cowboy — including the lyrics, "I'm riding my stallion on a prairie, so-and-so mustang, and my beloved Mary is thousand miles away knitting a stocking for me."

    Khil's trademark "trololoing" has been used over and over again on social media in videos and memes. 

    'Extraordinary Charm'

    Born in Smolensk in 1934, Khil's talent was quickly recognized by friends and family, but World War II almost permanently destroyed his dreams of becoming a popular singer.

    Singer Eduard Khil
    © Sputnik/ Viktor Ahlomov
    Singer Eduard Khil

    Separated from his parents during Operation Barbarossa, he was evacuated to Bekovo, Penza Oblast. There, the patriotic youngster regularly performed for wounded soldiers in a nearby hospital — it would not be until 1943, when the Red Army liberated Smolensk from the clutches Nazi Germany, that he was reunited with his mother.

    ​He would go on to enjoy a glittering career in Soviet pop music, which saw him frequently decorated for his auricular achievements.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, a noted fan of Russian music, hailed Khil's career after the singer's death in 2012 at the age of 77.

    "His name is connected to an era in the history of Russian music. Eduard Khil was unique in his extraordinary charm and lyricism, and constant in his professionalism, vocal culture and creative taste. Many of the songs he performed became part of the golden fund of the Russian stage," Putin said.

    While international success may have evaded the crooner in his Soviet prime, he lived to see and enjoy his unexpected, resurgent fame.

    Related:

    Eduard Khil, 'Mr. Trololo,' Dies at 77
    ‘Mr. Trololo’ Eduard Khil
    Eduard Khil performs his Trololo with Moscow clubbers
    Trololo song by Eduard Khil goes viral across internet
    Tags:
    viral, Internet memes, viral video, meme, Second World War, Great Patriotic War, Nazi Germany, Red Army, Eduard Khil, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok