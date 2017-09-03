The Beauty of Youth: School Uniforms Around the World (PHOTO)

On September 1 students across Europe, in the United States and some Asian countries marched to schools as another academic year has begun. So let us take a look at how school uniforms in various countries around the globe looks like.
Japanese school uniforms became somewhat of a cultural icon thanks to the popularity of anime…
….especially sailor fuku or sailor suits.
Other countries, especially when it comes to prestigious private schools or Catholic schools, often prefer much less revealing outfits.
In the US however such conservative fashion is more of an exception than rule.
And it’s worth noting the North Korean school uniform, which is actually an offshoot of the Soviet school uniform fashion.
