Register
15:05 GMT +303 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this picture taken on May 20, 2017, a man poses for photographs showing his Irezumi Japanese traditional tattoos related to the Yakuza's universe, during the Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

    Yakuza: A Brief Introduction to the World of Japanese Mafia

    © AFP 2017/ FRED DUFOUR
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 24902

    With its origins dating back to the early days of Tokugawa shogunate, the Japanese Yakuza remains one of the most prosperous and probably the world’s wealthiest organized crime group.

    Today yakuza groups in Japan number over 100,000 members; for comparison's sake, the number of active personnel serving in the country's army number nearly 250,000. The largest yakuza syndicate, Yamaguchi-gumi, had an annual income of over $80 billion by 2015.

    The exact origins of the name ‘yakuza’ remain unclear, though according to the most popular theory, it was derived from the name of a losing hand (8-9-3, ya-ku-za) in the card game Oicho-Kabu – a reference to the outcast status of the group.

    The origins of the yakuza can be traced to groups known as bakuto (people involved in gambling) and tekiya (street peddlers who often dealt with illicit and stolen goods).

    In this picture taken on May 20, 2017, men pose for photographs showing their Irezumi Japanese traditional tattoos related to the Yakuza's universe, during the Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo
    © AFP 2017/ FRED DUFOUR
    In this picture taken on May 20, 2017, men pose for photographs showing their "Irezumi" Japanese traditional tattoos related to the Yakuza's universe, during the Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

    A significant portion of yakuza membership is also comprised of burakumin – people belonging to the Japanese ‘untouchable caste.’

    Yakuza groups are well known for their strict discipline, with transgressors often forced to cut off their own fingers to make amends.

    In this picture taken on May 20, 2017, men pose for photographs showing their Irezumi Japanese traditional tattoos related to the Yakuza's universe, during the Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo
    © AFP 2017/ FRED DUFOUR
    In this picture taken on May 20, 2017, men pose for photographs showing their "Irezumi" Japanese traditional tattoos related to the Yakuza's universe, during the Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

    Another distinct feature of yakuza members is their full-body tattoos (irezumi) which became so firmly associated with yakuza that some Japanese businesses, like public bath houses and hot springs resorts, have started to turn away tattooed patrons.

    In this picture taken on May 20, 2017, a man poses for photographs showing his Irezumi Japanese traditional tattoos related to the Yakuza's universe, during the Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo
    © AFP 2017/ FRED DUFOUR
    In this picture taken on May 20, 2017, a man poses for photographs showing his "Irezumi" Japanese traditional tattoos related to the Yakuza's universe, during the Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

    Yakuza groups engage in a wide variety of activities, both legal and illegal. While running drug trafficking and gun smuggling operations, prostitution rings and illegal gambling houses, they also supply manpower to construction crews and mediate disputes.

    Related:

    Yakuza Organizes Attack on Medic After Botched Genital Surgery
    US Sanctions Two Japanese 'Yakuza' Crime Groups, Three Key Members
    ‘Tough’ Japanese Couriers Frighten Off Yakuza Gangsters in Rolex Scam
    Tags:
    culture, history, organized crime, yakuza, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok